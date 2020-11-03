Wahpeton volleyball cancels last two regular season games

Wahpeton volleyball canceled their final two games of the regular season at Shanley on Monday, Nov. 2 and versus West Fargo Sheyenne at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3. These cancellations are COVID-19 related.
As of now, the team is still scheduled to compete at the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament between Tuesday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 14. The team will wait and see if they have enough players for the E.D.C. tournament.
Junior Varsity matchups for Wahpeton continued as scheduled.
