Wahpeton volleyball cancels season due to COVID-19
Daily News file photo

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Wahpeton volleyball canceled the remainder of the regular season and conference playoffs due to COVID-19 circumstances. Activities Director Mike McCall announced Tuesday that the remainder of the teams regular season games were canceled. 

The Huskies were scheduled to have play-in games for the Eastern Dakota Conference volleyball tournament this weekend. They also had their final two regular season games at Shanley Monday, Nov. 2, and against West Fargo Sheyenne on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

