Wahpeton volleyball disappoints against Red River

On Monday, Wahpeton volleyball drops another match as they fall to Grand Forks Red River (25-11, 25-9, 25-10).
Wahpeton was outmatched from start to finish and there was no end in sight for them. It was Red River's senior night as the momentum was evident all night long.
Wahpeton had some standouts on the defensive end as Lidia Motl had 12 digs and was the only Huskie to place double figures in any statistical category. We usually see upperclassmen like Kylie Storo and Haley Manson step up, but they had a very quiet night as the Huskies could not generate anything from the jump.
It seemed like this team was getting some momentum going even after the restart, but the Huskies took two steps back. Their schedule does not get any easier as they are on the road again to face Shanley on Thursday, Oct. 8. Last time these two teams met in Wahpeton, Shanley swept the Huskies 3-0. The good thing for the Huskies is that they are expected to play much better next game. This team has not stopped fighting all season, and they definitely won't stop fighting against Shanley.
