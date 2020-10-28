Wahpeton volleyball drops matches vs. Sheyenne, Fargo North

There are rarely times where Wahpeton volleyball plays back-to-back games. Monday and Tuesday were a different scenario.
The team started the first of their back-to-backs on Monday, Oct. 26 at West Fargo Sheyenne in a match where the Huskies fell in three sets (25-11, 25-9, 25-14).
The Huskies faced a dominant Sheyenne team and went up against a team that had much more than they can handle Monday night. Aiyana Allard led the team with nine set assists and tied Kylie Storo for the lead with four kills. Storo also led the team with seven digs.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the team returned home in what was a much more competitive match. The Huskies fell in three sets to Fargo North despite the competitive match. The team fell 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 in what was end of two entertaining days of volleyball.
Allard had a big day with 20 set assists while Christa Habiger, Storo and Lidia Motl were all over the defensive end, combining for 40 digs on the night. Storo led the team with 11 kills and has not slowed down all season as she's been the workhorse for this Wahpeton team.
The Huskies have constantly improved since the start of the season and have been working all season to stay in these games and not give up and it shows.
The Huskies head to Grand Forks Central on Friday, Oct. 30 as they look to beat a very winnable team. The Huskies fell to Grand Forks Central in four sets at home last time out on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
