Wahpeton volleyball drops their fourth game of the season against Valley City in three sets (25-12, 25-20, 25-10).
They played inspiring volleyball for their seniors as Elle LaHaise, Haley Manson and Signe Kubela were honored before their game. Speeches were given out by some of the players. Most notably Kylie Sorto's speech about Haley Manson was one that set the tone for each of the Huskie players and had much more of an impact then anticipated. Sorto breaking down and getting emotional showed how much time, passion, dedication and persistence that some of these athletes go through with this team.
In the first set, the Huskies came out of the gates neck and neck with the Hi-Liners. It seemed like the Huskies were able to hang around with the Hi-Liners for most of the game until the end of each set.
Each game, the Huskies have played their best in the second set. This second set was the best of their season thus far.
"I'm not changing anything," Wahpeton head coach Addie Vancura said. "They decide to come play in the second set. I wish we can play all three sets."
The Hi-Liners went on a 10-1 run to start the third set and did not look back. Even if the Huskies have dropped the first four games of the season, they've shown vast improvements throughout each set.
"We continue to be aggressive, we are swinging, we got kids stepping off the bench. I'm not scared to go play volleyball."
Vancura has not lost confidence in her players.
"That drive by them is amazing right now," Vancura said.
Throughout some of the rougher moments for them this season, Vancura said. "It's tough, but at the same time we dwell on the positives."
She mentions how the team focuses on one set at a time during each game.
The team has shown resilience throughout these first four games as they have been competing and battling throughout these first four games. They face Devils Lake on Saturday Sept. 12 as they look to gain some positive momentum on the road.
