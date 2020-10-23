Wahpeton volleyball falls short against Grand Forks Central

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Wahpeton volleyball hosted Grand Forks Central in a match that was in reach for the Huskies. They fell to the Knights in four sets (22-25, 25-19, 16-25, 20-25).
The Huskies started off with a few high notes as they sung the National Anthem as a team and got off to a fast start in the first set and went up 9-2 to start the first set. Grand Forks Central quickly got their act together and came all the way back to win the first set.
"We started off with some really great energy and they got a little bit of momentum and our energy disappeared," Head Coach Addie Vancura said about their first set.
The second set was the Huskies first set they have won at home this season and the first set won since their Saturday, Oct. 10 victory over Oak Grove. It seemed like after the first two sets that the Huskies were going to take control of the match and get a win over Grand Forks Central.
In the third and fourth set, things quickly shifted in favor of the Knights as they won the last two sets convincingly and did not let Wahpeton get a sniff of a potential fifth set.
For Wahpeton, this was their biggest offensive night in some time. The execution was really there and it was emphasized by Vancura.
"Our hitters were swinging well and they were finding the open spot. they were really thinking about where they should be swinging instead of just swinging hard."
Kylie Storo was all over the floor on defense as she totaled 27 digs and racked up nine kills for the Huskies. She was tied for the team lead in kills with Elly Lattaise while Haley Manson led in assists with 17 and aces with three. The Huskies go on the road and face West Fargo Sheyenne on Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.
