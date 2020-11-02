Wahpeton volleyball falls to Grand Forks Central

Wahpeton's Kylie Storo hits the ball over the net in her first set against Grand Forks Central at Wahpeton High School on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Wahpeton fell to Grand Forks Central 3-1 in sets. 

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

On Friday, Oct. 30, Wahpeton volleyball traveled to Grand Forks Central to get revenge for their loss just nine days prior. Unfortunately for the Huskies, this resulted in another four-set loss.

The first two sets resulted in losses for the Huskies (25-21, 25-15) while the third set resulted in a 25-21 win for the Huskies. The team lost the fourth set 25-21 in devastating fashion. It was unfortunate for the Huskies that they could not pull off the victory and gain momentum going into their final two games of the regular season. 

Aiyanna Allard finished the night with a team high 33 set assists and added two blocks to her totals. Kylie Storo had a team high 12 kills and 31 digs and showed why she is one of the leaders on this team with both her offense and defense.

The team has worked hard to keep their season alive despite the pandemic and the teams' score from this game shows how far they have come since the start of the season. The Huskies will finish off the final two games playing at Shanley Monday, Nov. 2, and hosting West Fargo Sheyenne on Tuesday, Nov. 3. 

Tags

Load comments