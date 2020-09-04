Wahpeton High School's volleyball went up against a tough Shanley team that finished strong throughout each set Thursday, Sept. 3. The Huskies fell 3-0 in sets (25-19, 25-14, 25-9) after starting off with a ton of energy and momentum. The Deacons finally broke away from the Huskies' big momentum shift halfway through the first set and never looked back.
“Shanley is a lot taller than us, and that can be a little intimidating," Wahpeton head coach Addie Vancura said.
Shanley’s offense was too much for Wahpeton as no Huskie player totaled more than one dig and the team didn’t total a single block.
The second set looked very promising as they came out with the same energy as they did to start the second set. Vancura also elaborated on the loss of communication between her players throughout the match. She mentioned that the communication was there throughout the first set. As each set went on the communication just disappeared. She elaborated more on how her team’s defense did not let down throughout the match.
“Throughout the match, defensively, we were going after balls,” Vancura said.
Even though the Huskies dropped their first two matches, it hasn’t displaced the morale of this team throughout their tough start.
“I think we’re doing okay,” Vancura said. “We are focusing more on the successes that we do have.”
One standout player for the Huskies was senior setter/rear hitter Signe Kuebla, who was setting her teammates up well all night and totaled eight kill assists.
The Huskies go on the road next week and face West Fargo High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
