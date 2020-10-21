Wahpeton volleyball falls to Valley City

Wahpeton volleyball fell Tuesday, Oct. 20 to Valley City in three sets, 25-14, 25,10, 25-7.
The Huskies fell off as the night went on and it was a dominant defensive performance all night as Kylie Storo had 23 digs. The team totaled no blocks, which is rare for them to do. Haley Lattaise had the team's three kills of the night, as the season just keeps getting tougher for them.
It will be tough for this team to go out and play a back-to-back, but it is something that this team is able to handle. The team faces Grand Forks Central at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 and looks to snap out of this funk that they are in at home.
