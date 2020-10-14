Wahpeton volleyball falls to West Fargo

After winning two games this past weekend, the Huskies got rewarded by playing one of the best teams in the conference Tuesday, Oct. 13 in West Fargo. Wahpeton fell 3-0 to West Fargo, but there was was something different about the Huskies headed into their matchup.
The team was on a winning streak for the first time this season and they looked confident in warmups, there was some swagger to them that they were playing with despite being on the losing end of the majority of their matchups this season. They looked and felt confident throughout the game and kept plenty of points alive throughout the match. They grew a lot over the weekend and felt like they have more to prove as a team.
The team wore pink jerseys in honor of breast cancer awareness month and every year they have a Breckenridge, Wahpeton "Dig Pink" game and that's where they wear pink, because of the pandemic that will not happen this year.
As confident and as good as Wahpeton felt throughout the match, they did not start well. They lost the first set 25-4 and things were not looking good out of the gate. They gained the confidence that they developed over the weekend back and had some good runs throughout the second and third sets despite losing those 25-11 and 25-13. Storo led the team in kills with four, which is substantially lower than what she averaged on the weekend. Meanwhile, Lidia Motl was a force on defense with 15 digs.
"That reality check hit us a little bit too hard," said head coach Addie Vancura. "The set two came around and we finally said 'oh we can do this and we can do that.'"
That win for West Fargo propelled them to 12-1 overall while putting Wahpeton at 2-12 on the year.
The Huskies host Grand Forks Red River at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. G.F.R.R. is 8-3 thus far on the year as the huskies will have another challenging outing.
