On Saturday, Sept. 12, Wahpeton volleyball had one of their best games of the season, but fell in five sets to Devils Lake. The Huskies did something that they had yet to do all season, and that's win a set. They did so in the first set winning 25-23 in a tightly knitted start to the game.
Wahpeton volleyball loses heartbreaker to Devils Lake
Devils Lake solved their issue of mistakes early on and won the second set 25-18 and third set 25-17. They almost took the fourth set and had a 24-20 lead, but the Huskies went on a 7-1 run to stay alive for a fifth set. Kylie Storo was big for the Huskies down the stretch.
The fifth set was a rough start for the Huskies as they were down to start the set and couldn't catch up as Devils Lake won the last set 15-9.
Wahpeton and Devils Lake came into the day both winless, as both teams came in winning a combined one set to start the season. Regardless of any of those statistics, this was a really competitive volleyball game and one of the best environments throughout the whole season. This gave the Huskies much more hope as they were playing better volleyball as each day moved along. Seniors have stepped up each game as Storo and Haley Manson have been key contributors for this Huskie volleyball team. Storo had a season-high 20 kills and 23 diggs as she was everywhere both offensively and defensively while Manson had 24 set assists.
This was a devastating way to lose for the Huskies, but it does not take away the strides they made this week with some of the improvements that were made throughout the week. Their defense has gotten significantly better throughout the season. They layout for every ball they can possibly get as they have gained confidence in every game played in this season. They were so close to winning their first game, but this team will continue to grow as the season goes on.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, they play Grand Forks Red River and look to come back from this devastating loss in a big way.
Justin Pierce
