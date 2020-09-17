Wahpeton volleyball postpones next three games due to quarantine
Daily News file photo

Wahpeton volleyball was scheduled to play Red River High School on Thursday, Sept. 17 before their game was postponed. Some of the Wahpeton players have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The players are currently quarantined and have will have their next three games postponed. They were scheduled to play Grand Forks Central at home on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and at Sheyenne on Thursday Sept. 24. The players are currently quarantined. All of the varsity, junior varsity and c matchups are postponed through Sept. 24. All of these games will be rescheduled to a later date.

Tags

Load comments