Wahpeton volleyball returns to play

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Wahpeton volleyball returned for their first game after being quarantined for two weeks. The majority of the team was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 before their season was suspended.
The Huskies returned to the court against Fargo Davies in a matchup where they fell 3-0 (25-14, 25-6, 25-14). The team played surprisingly well despite only having two practices after they resumed play. There was some communication issues it seemed like during their match as certain volleys fell between players.
"I think we are not used to playing next to each other because before the break, we had kids who were quarantined and missing games and new kids were filling new spots and everyone was here for the first time all season," Head Coach Addie Vancura said.
Despite the miscommunications on the floor, the team was very happy to be back out there.
"Sunday night we had practice, and there was a lot of energy and enthusiasm just to be together again, which makes it easier to play with each other," Vancura said. "There was a lot of energy and excitement out there."
Sophomore Lidia Motl stood out for the Huskies as she led the team with 10 kills with Kylie Storo racking up nine kills. If these two can stay healthy throughout the season, expect these two players becoming key pieces for Wahpeton winning games this upcoming season.
Motl has not seen the court much since the beginning of the season, but with everyone healthy now, it becomes more evident that this team can hang with some of the best teams in the state.
The team heads to Fargo South on Thursday, Oct. 1 as they look to avenge their opening night loss from the beginning of the season.
