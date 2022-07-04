Wahpeton walks it off again, runs season record to 22-2

Wahpeton Post 20 put the bow on top of a 6-0 week with a home sweep of the Fargo Post 400 Astros on Friday, July 1. In game one, Caden Kappes struck out 10 batters in a complete-game performance and Josiah Hofman supplied a walk-off single for a 3-2 win. In game two, Wahpeton erased a 3-0 deficit to win 7-4. Jayden King returned from concussion protocol to post nine strikeouts in four innings of relief, improving his record to 6-0 on the mound.
A generous strike zone had both pitchers licking their chops in a low-scoring game one. Wahpeton struck first on a Caden Hockert homer in the bottom of the third. The blast was a no-doubter to deep left field for Hockert’s second home run of the summer.
Post 400 finally broke the ice in the top of the seventh, scoring two runs on three hits and one error to grab a 2-1 lead. Kappes led off the bottom of the inning with a grounder deep in the hole at second base, reaching on a wide throw. Tori Uhlich moved Kappes over with a sacrifice bunt and Jackson Fliflet stepped to the dish.
Fliflet, Wahpeton’s RBI leader with 26, asked the home plate umpire for time, but it was not granted. The slugger adjusted and smoked a fastball off the center fielder’s outstretched glove for a double, tying the game at 2-2. Fliflet was yelling “give me time, give me time!,” as he trotted into second. He was clearly fired up after the big hit and could be heard telling the Astros’ shortstop “this all could’ve been avoided if he gave me time.”
Hockert drew a one-out walk, Riley Thimjon reached on an error by the third baseman and suddenly Wahpeton had the winning run at third. With the infield playing up on the grass, Hofman barreled a liner past the third baseman to score Fliflet for the winning run. It was Wahpeton’s second consecutive walk-off win following Wednesday’s 3-2 triumph vs. the West Fargo Vets.
Friday’s nightcap vs. Post 400 saw Braxton Pauly make his debut on the mound. The Post 20 youngster was serviceable, pitching two and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and four hits. He struck out two and walked one, while also giving up a solo homer.
King had hitters swinging out of their shoes, striking out nine batters and walking two. The lanky lefty is up to 46 strikeouts across 33 innings, logging a pristine 0.63 ERA.
Wahpeton used a five-run third inning to take the lead. Gavin Schroeder, Jack Rittenour and Kappes singled, Uhlich walked and Fliflet lifted a triple to right field. Hockert tacked on another run by laying down a suicide squeeze to score Fliflet and give Post 20 a 5-3 lead. A pair of RBIs from Uhlich and Schroeder in the fifth and sixth innings gave King all the cushion he needed to lock up the win.
Wahpeton hosted Breckenridge on Monday, July 4, in the Stars and Strikes Sweet Border Battle Classic. Full coverage of the game will run in Saturday’s Goodlife section. Video and photos from the annual border battle can be viewed at www.wahpetondailynews.com/sports and Facebook.com/WahpetonDailyNews.
