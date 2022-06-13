Post 20 walked all over its competition June 10-12 at John Randall Field in Wahpeton. The hosts swept their annual tournament, defeating LaMoure Post 19 on Sunday in a clash of defending North Dakota Class A and B championship teams. The 6-1 win gave head coach Chris Kappes and company a 7-1 record on the season.
“I’m excited for these guys. It’s the old Denny Green saying, ‘we know who they are,’ or whatever he said. They’re just gonna do their job,” Kappes said. “They love the game, they love to play it right and they have good chemistry. It’s a great group to be around.”
LaMoure, coming off a runner-up state tournament showing in school ball, mustered only two hits off lefty ace Jayden King. The incoming junior needed 78 pitches to complete six innings, allowing one run, fanning six and walking two. Tori Uhlich pitched the seventh, picking a runner off at first to end the game.
Kappes set a goal for his staff to record a 70 percent strikeout/walk ratio and to fire a first-pitch strike 70 percent of the time. King rarely lost a batter, coming back multiple times from 3-1 and 2-0 counts to record the out.
“Jayden has pitched in a lot of big games, so there’s never gonna be a moment that’s too big for him,” Kappes said. “He gets out there, he’s relaxed and he has a good defense behind him. Being on that mound can be a lonely place at times. We’re not always going to get ahead of every single hitter, but if we can shave off a pitch or two that helps us be successful.”
King carried a big stick Sunday. With two gone in the first inning, he tripled to the base of the green monster in center to score Caden Kappes. The next batter, Caden Hockert, smashed a double to right center to give Wahpeton a 2-0 lead. Later in the game, King drilled a fastball about 400 feet foul that bounced near the walking path behind the field.
“King is a huge part of our lineup batting in the cleanup spot. He’s batting .381 on the season and he’s hitting the ball hard, not getting any cheap swings,” Coach Kappes said. “Getting into that batter’s box is all about confidence. This is something I expect out of him and have all the confidence in the world that he can do.”
Post 20 stepped up in the outfield. Gavin Schroeder made a diving catch in left on Saturday and Uhlich commanded center like a field general.
“Gavin has always been a good outfielder for us, he’s quietly consistent. He isn’t gonna flash a ton of spectacular plays because he’s just so fast. Sometimes a ball an outfielder makes into a web gem, he makes that look routine because he covers so much ground,” Coach Kappes said. “When Uhlich gets on the mound for us, it’s an easy transition to slide Gavin over. When you have two center fielders, that says a lot.”
Hockert made the most infamous catch of the weekend with LaMoure trailing 6-1 and a runner on third base in the sixth inning. He charged a soft flare behind second, sliding feet first to catch the baseball. His glove hit the ground, causing the ball to pop out. The first base umpire immediately signaled “out” and stuck by his call, claiming Hockert was transferring the ball despite the outfielder having no play on the bases.
“There were two outs, so there’s absolutely no reason we’d be transferring the ball,” Coach Kappes said. “It goes in the book as a great catch and that’s that. He made a good effort on the ball with a sliding attempt.”
Caden Kappes continued to clog the basepaths with three steals vs. LaMoure, giving him seven across four tournament games. He was hit by a pitch four times, elevating his on-base percentage to a ridiculous .743, complimented by a .625 batting average. The star shortstop doesn’t flinch when the high heat runs into the batter’s box.
“Our mentality is to be aggressive. When we get two strikes (on us) we have a different approach. If we get an inside pitch, we’re gonna let the pitcher bail us out. We will take those free bases all day long,” Coach Kappes said.
Jack Rittenour laced a single to left in the title tilt and ran the bases with a full head of steam. The No. 9 hitter stole third with a beautiful slide that fooled the LaMoure defender. He was forced to adjust after a pitch in the dirt took a favorable bounce and came right back to the catcher for an easy throw down.
“He said he lost the ball after it got by the catcher, but fortunately enough he made a nice slide to give himself a chance. We want to be aggressive on those balls in the dirt, bobbled balls in the outfield, missed cutoffs — it’s fun to play that way,” Coach Kappes said.
Wahpeton’s hot start is led by five .300 hitters — Caden Kappes (.625), Jackson Fliflet (.480), King (.381), Hockert (.357) and Riley Thimjon (.304). Post 20 has some untapped weapons in Josiah Hofman and Schroeder who have yet to start raking at the plate. Class A will have a beast to contend with up and down the batting order.
“When we get Schroeder and Hofman hitting around .280, it’s gonna be a pretty potent lineup,” Coach Kappes said. “With Rittenour batting out of the nine hole, he’s a kid who’s gonna put the bat on the ball and give us an opportunity. The more at bats and the more confidence he gets, he’s gonna make those adjustments and get on base for the top of our lineup.”
Breckenridge Post 53 and Wahpeton "B" have mixed results
Breckenridge Post 53 had its share of ups and downs, finishing 2-2. They came alive with a six-run inning to defeat Wahpeton “B” 10-2, and pushed LaMoure to the brink of defeat in a 13-9 loss, before ending the weekend with a 15-6 victory vs. Billings, Montana.
Chris Nieto blasted his first homer of the season, batting 5 for 10 with five RBIs and five runs in the tourney. Cam Nieto and Gavin Snyder combined for 10 RBIs at the top of the order, while Snyder tossed four innings of one-run baseball in Sunday’s fifth-place win.
Jaxson Riggs is making a name for himself in his first year at the legion level. The flamethrowing catcher tallied six hits for Breckenridge, two of them for extra bases. He even threw a runner out at second base in a first-and-third situation with a precise throw just above the pitcher’s head.
Post 20 “B” held leads over Breckenridge and LaMoure, but ultimately ended the tourney with an 0-4 record. The skill shown by Wahpeton’s youngsters was promising, but a couple rough innings marred the outcome.
Cooper Klosterman made the play of the tournament Friday when he caught a foul ball near the first base dugout. The ball popped out of his glove as he approached the fence, but Klosterman used his face to pin the ball to his shoulder, turning around and pointing to show the umpires he had control of the improbable catch.
