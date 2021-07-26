Wahpeton wears East Region crown

KINDRED, N.D. — No. 1 seed Wahpeton Post 20 was crowned Class A East Region Champions on Saturday, July 24 after a convincing 10-0 victory over the No. 2 seed West Fargo Aces. The outcome was never in doubt, as Wahpeton collected 12 walks and nine hits, while shutting out the Aces behind a dominant pitching performance from Jayden King.
Wahpeton staked King to an early lead and he never looked back, tossing a two-hitter in a six-inning complete game. King walked two batters and threw 79 pitches. King leads Wahpeton in innings pitched (38.2), strikeouts (43) and wins (5) heading into the state tournament. He remains unbeaten on the bump.
“King threw an eight-pitch first inning and we got to the bats right away,” Post 20 Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “On the first pitch Caden Kappes saw he laced a single into center and we started rolling for six runs in the inning.”
Gavin Schroeder was the only Wahpeton batter with multiple hits in the game. Ethan Manock recorded the only extra base hit with a two-run double in the opening frame. Riley Thimjon was beaned and recorded a single, reaching base three times in total.
West Fargo couldn’t put the red light on Wahpeton’s baserunning traffic, as erratic pitching and Post 20 plate discipline forced the Aces to fold.
“The walks were a little combination of everything. They might have needed a little deeper pitching at that point in the tournament, but we were disciplined,” Coach Kappes said.
Konner Entz entered the game in relief for West Fargo, consistently touching 83-85 miles per hour on the radar gun. He was wild, however, walking eight and needing 98 pitches to complete three and two-thirds innings.
Wahpeton had no such issues, as their rotation set them up for success throughout the tournament. Hunter Wamre went the distance in the first round, Manock completed five innings in round two and King cruised through six innings in the title game. It wasn’t just pitching that propelled Post 20 to victory — it was solid defense.
“King threw a heck of a game, had a no-hitter through five innings,” Coach Kappes said. “He allowed two hits in the six, but he fielded a comebacker for a 1-6-3 double play to avoid any damage.”
Wahpeton and West Fargo both entered the tournament at 17-5 in the region and tied 1-1 in head-to-head play. Wahpeton actually swept them on the field, but the second meeting was protested, as Wahpeton entered the wrong pitch count and inadvertently used an ineligible pitcher, resulting in a forfeit. After narrow victories over No. 8 seed Kindred and the No. 4 seed Fargo Astros, Wahpeton asserted themselves on the throne with a lineup that boasts eight hitters with averages above .300 and a rotation of five pitchers who’ve thrown at least 27 innings on the season.
“We pride ourselves in pitching and defense. The next two days we will have bullpens at practice and make sure we have fresh arms going into the state tournament starting on Friday,” Coach Kappes said.
After a 1-0 win over Kindred, Wahpeton slid past the Astros in the semifinals with a 6-4 win. Caden Kappes earned the save in relief of Manock, who lost his pop near the end with 90-plus degree temperatures beating down on him.
“Ethan gave us five innings and eventually ran out of gas because it was so miserably hot and humid,” Coach Kappes said. “Caden came in and closed it out, including a big pickoff in the seventh inning that kind of crushed a rally for them.”
Those close games are something that Coach Kappes believes will help Post 20 in state tournament play. He’s no stranger to postseason runs, winning four region championships in the seasons that Wahpeton has been in an advancing tournament format. He noted the team’s ability to make plays under pressure.
“The guys need to know how to win those close games. It comes down to pitching and defense. In three games, we ended up having three errors total,” Coach Kappes said. “Two were last night — an infield pop up and a hot box. Fundamentally, we made every play that was hit at us.”
Jordan Miller pinch hit in the bottom of the sixth and drew a walk. He advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches. Josiah Hofman also pinch hit and scored Miller, before crossing the plate himself for the game-ending run via the 10-run rule.
Wahpeton earned the No. 1 seed on the east side of the North Dakota Class A State Tournament and will face the Bismarck Capitals at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30 in Jamestown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.