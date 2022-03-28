Wahpeton, Wiebusch dominate state archery

During the weekend of March 19-20, Wahpeton sent 20 elementary, middle school and high school students to participate in the North Dakota State NASP Archery Tournament in Minot. Nine of the 20 students tied or broke their previous personal record. The 13-member high school team placed third and will be headed to nationals in either Sandy, Utah, or Louisville, Kentucky.
Joshua Wiebusch won the boys varsity division, topping the 16-person field. He was the top varsity shooter overall out of 30, bringing home a 3D whitetail target. He placed first in 3D high school boys out of 77 competitors and double qualified by also earning a spot on the bullseye team. Wiebusch had an incredible tournament, placing first of 331 shooters in 3D with a score of 291/300 out of 604. He competed in the top five overall shootout for a fully paid Antelope Hunting Trip package in August, winning the single-arrow shot format. He wasn't quite done, becoming the top male shooter in bullseye out of 407 entrants, triple qualifying for nationals and earning him a $4,000 scholarship. He was the highest bullseye shooter with a score of 295/300 out of 773.
Chase Marsh placed fifth in 3D for the high school boys, double qualifying for nationals by also punching his ticket with the bullseye team. Jaxon Hill placed third in 3D and joins Marsh on the bullseye team. Madison Graves placed third in the varsity girls division, bringing home a plaque and a hip quiver. Brady Graves took third in the varsity boys division, also earning a plaque and hip quiver. Jonathan hill earned fifth in the varsity boys division. Hudson miller placed ninth of 183 shooters in middle school bullseye and is also headed to nationals.
Elementary shooters included Adam Hoefs, Liam Intveld and Bentley Brooks. The middle school roster was Miller, Myah Anderson, Cameron Riebe and Hannah Moderow. The high school team consisted of Wiebusch, Marsh, Jacob Hoefs, Jonathan Hill, Jaxon Hill, Madison Graves, Abigail Morris, Brady Graves, Tim Welder, Melana Lewis, Julya Siebold, Syrina Deibold and Ryan Kasowski.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.