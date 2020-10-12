Wahpeton wins first two matches of the season

This past weekend, Wahpeton volleyball was up in Fargo and had a big weekend. They played five best-of-three sets. They played three matches Friday, Oct. 10 and two matches Saturday, Oct. 11.
They started their weekend off with three matches Friday evening with three losses to West Fargo Cheyenne, Aberdeen Central and Fargo North, all in three sets.
The team came out of Friday with something to prove Saturday and that is what they did. They ended the weekend on a high note and defeated Fargo South and Oak Grove to win their first two matches of the season. The team gained a ton of chemistry and confidence over the weekend.
Over the weekend, Kylie Storo totaled 41 kills and 61 digs while Haley Manson had 37 set assists. Their two best players all season were the best performers over the weekend. Lidia Motl has been playing a big role defense as she totaled 59 digs over the weekend. After long weekends like this, the team came together and learned more about themselves then previous matches. They have a quick turnaround as they host West Fargo on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
