Wahpeton wins ‘Hoops for Hope’ border battle

Wahpeton bats the basketball away from Breckenridge forward Landon Blaufuss. The Huskies won this exchange, but Blaufuss had plenty of success cycling through a carousel of moves to lead all scorers with 18 points Saturday, Jan. 21. Pictured from left: Caden Kappes, Ethan Manock and Treyton Mauch use active hands to disrupt the Cowboy offense.
Fans got a front row ticket to the guard show Saturday at Ed Werre Arena, as Johnica Bernotas (left) and McKena Koolmo (right) battled for rank at the point guard position during the annual border battle.