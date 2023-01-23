Wahpeton wins ‘Hoops for Hope’ border battle
Buy Now

Lady Huskies senior McKena Koolmo is met at the top of the key by Wahpeton educator and cancer warrior Elizabeth Lasch. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Wahpeton and Breckenridge collide for a cause in a pair of highly-competitive high school basketball games at North Dakota State College of Science.

Hoops for Hope Photo Collection

1 of 61