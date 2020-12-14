Wahpeton wrestling prepares for first meet

Wahpeton wrestling has a very interesting season coming up. There are a good number of upperclassman returning for the Huskies and they could be in the driver's seat to finish in the top five in the Eastern Dakota Conference this season. Head coach Ryan Brandt thinks that it's a realistic opportunity.
"I expect our best lineup to be available once January hits," Brandt said, due to COVID-19 restrictions and quarantine put into place.
Hunter Owens will be back for the Huskies. He placed sixth in the state tournament.
"He was a kid that we knew was good, but kind of came out of nowhere," Brandt said. "We expect him to keep that going for us ... he will be wrestling at 138 (pounds)."
Tanner Thiel will be another wrestler to watch for this season as he placed eighth at the state tournament for the Huskies.
"He's been putting in the work. I know that he put on a bit more weight than he thought that he was going to, but he is working hard to try and get back down there," Brandt said.
Thiel will be at 195 lbs after finishing last season at 152 pounds.
Josh Krump will be back for the Huskies as he was a second place finisher at the North Dakota State tournament in 2019. Krump was injured last season in the state tournament.
One wrestler to look out for this season is Brady Owens. Brandt said that he could make that leap and potentially make state if he puts in the work to do so.
Bryce Alwender is a sophomore that Brandt thinks can surprise people this year. He comes into this season weighing 126 and can make the jump to the state tournament this season.
The Huskies will face Fargo South and Fargo Davies in a triangular at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15. This will be the Huskies' first meet of the season.
