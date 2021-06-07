Wahpeton's Hansen prepares for final state tournament

For those who think high school sports are done for the year in North Dakota, there’s still one final athlete preparing for the state tournament, and that’s Bridger Hansen. He has been on the golf team since seventh grade and this will be his final tournament as a Huskie.
Although this won’t be the end of Hansen’s historic tenure, he wants to come out on top this week in Bismarck, North Dakota for the state tournament.
“I’m just looking forward to my last rounds as a Huskie,” Hansen said.
Hansen specifically wanted to work on one thing this offseason and that’s his putting. So far, it seems to be going well for him.
“I think my putting is the most important part of my game,” he said. “If I’m putting good, I’m playing good. It’s the difference between shooting a 72 and 78.”
Hansen has had multiple appearances in the state tournament, but this one seems different.
“It’s definitely different. It seems like everything is getting back to normal,” he said. He also added that he knows that he can’t fall back on next year due to it being his senior year.
Hansen had multiple games this year shooting under 80. Hansen has made great ground this year despite having last spring off and going through inconsistencies throughout this season.
“I feel really good. I think that this is the best I’ve hit the ball all season, maybe in my whole career,” he said.
Hansen will tee off at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 and will finish up the state tournament Wednesday, June 9. Hansen won’t be alone at state, as Tanner Thiel, who fell short of the state tournament, has been helping Hansen prepare by playing practice rounds over the last two days with Head Coach Jeff Ralph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.