The magic continues for Wahpeton. For the second time in four days, the Huskies handed Fargo North a nail-biting loss at John Randall Field.

Tuesday, May 23, Jackson Fliflet clobbered a 3-run walk-off homer to give No. 4 seed Wahpeton a 4-1 win over the No. 5 seed Spartans in the Eastern Dakota Conference quarterfinal round. It was the second game-winning blast for the senior catcher, who also launched a go-ahead grand slam vs. Valley City.

Jackson Fliflet puts Wahpeton in the Eastern Dakota Conference winner's bracket with one mighty swing of the bat.
Walk it like you talk it: Wahpeton downs North on Fliflet's walk-off blast
Wahpeton junior Jayden King was dealing Tuesday vs. Fargo North, striking out eight Spartans with a full arsenal of pitches. 
Senior shortstop Caden Kappes toed the rubber late in Tuesday's game to earn his second-consecutive win in relief. 
Senior third baseman Riley Thimjon delivered this throw across the diamond just in time for the Huskies to escape the inning unscathed.
𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: Jackson Fliflet hits walk-off home run vs. Fargo North
Wahpeton senior Jackson Fliflet roars toward the Huskies dugout as he heads to second base on his home trot following a walk-off blast Tuesday vs. Fargo North.


