Walk it like you talk it: Wahpeton downs North on Fliflet's walk-off blast

The magic continues for Wahpeton. For the second time in four days, the Huskies handed Fargo North a nail-biting loss at John Randall Field.
Tuesday, May 23, Jackson Fliflet clobbered a 3-run walk-off homer to give No. 4 seed Wahpeton a 4-1 win over the No. 5 seed Spartans in the Eastern Dakota Conference quarterfinal round. It was the second game-winning blast for the senior catcher, who also launched a go-ahead grand slam vs. Valley City.
Fliflet stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with runners on first and second and the score deadlocked at 1-1. The Huskies RBI leader watched a slider cut the inside corner for strike one, then called for time to collect himself between pitches. The next offering he saw was deposited over the left field fence, scoring Myles Hinkley and Gavin Schroeder to send Wahpeton into the EDC winner’s bracket.
“I knew the second pitch would be a fastball right down the middle or another slider inside,” Fliflet said. “He hung the slider inside and I just put a good swing on it. I thought it was a flyout, to be honest, I was just trying to put it in play for my team and make something good happen.”
Jayden King was brilliant on the bump. The junior left the mound with the game tied and one out in the sixth. The intimidating lefty tossed 57 of his 93 pitches for strikes, fanning eight batters. The 6-foot-5 ace covered his face with his glove, before stepping into a long, smooth delivery that drew plenty of empty swings. King and Fliflet were clearly on the same page when operating with two-strike counts.
“We’ve been pitching and catching for quite awhile, so he knows what I’m able to throw decently for strikes,” King said. “My two-seam (fastball) helped a lot today, and I was able to locate my curve and my changeup more.”
Caden Kappes relieved King with two runners on base. An errant throw from Fliflet behind the runner at second allowed the go-ahead run to scamper over to third. Kappes zeroed in on the task at hand, getting the next two hitters to ground out in a scoreless sixth frame. Kappes ran through the Spartans on 13 pitches without warming up in the bullpen.
“We’re lucky to have a guy like Kappes who we can bring in to shut the door,” Huskies head coach Andrew Lunsetter said. “We wanted him to warm up in the inning before, but he had to hit and we obviously need him at the plate. He’s just one of those guys who is such a gamer. Being able to bring him in and for him to go an inning and two-thirds and just mow them down — that was huge.”
Kappes had great defense behind him. Caden Hockert backhanded a ball at shortstop and Josiah Hofman stole an out by snagging the throw with a stretch at first base. Riley Thimjon then charged a chopper at third and fired a bullet to Hofman, who hung on for the third out as he collided with the North runner.
“Hockert came up with a fantastic play in the hole on a ball that tipped off Thimjon’s glove. Those are winning plays, especially in playoff baseball,” Lunsetter said. “Joey did exactly what he had to do at first — he stayed in, stayed tough, caught the ball and kept his foot on the bag. He’s been dynamite over there for a guy who’s been doing it for about a calendar year. He understands the plays that take a little bit longer, he goes and gets the ball to buy us a couple outs.”
Wahpeton opened the scoring in the first when Kappes reached via error, Schroeder got beaned, Fliflet walked and Thimjon also walked. North responded in the second with a walk by Benson Grande and a single by Nolan Astrup, scoring its lone run on a sacrifice bunt by Joey Bjorkman.
The Huskies showed resolve by rebounding from mishaps. Hinkley was chastised at third base by Lunsetter after getting picked off early in the game. The junior stayed focused, snaring a line drive for the final out in the seventh, before drawing a full-count walk in the bottom half that allowed Fliflet to reach the plate two batters later.
“It’s high school baseball, so there’s little mistakes that happen, but we keep picking each other up and finding a way. Like Myles, for example, had a tough situation where he got picked off in a big spot. I got after him a bit because that was a tough play, then he comes back and makes a game-saving play on a ball that’s scalded to left field. That’s just a big-time play in the moment,” Lunsetter said.
Charlie Kalbrener threw 113 pitches across six dominant innings, allowing one hit while striking out eight and walking four. Kalbrener was saddled with a no-decision after the Spartan bullpen watched the game fly away with the home run ball that landed on Jim Sturdevant Football Field.
“That Kalbrener kid is a dude, he’s a stud up there and he’s been doing that all year to everybody,” Lunsetter said. “We still executed our game plan. He got a lot of strikeouts, but we battled really hard and made him throw a lot of pitches. They had to bring someone else in and we found a way to break through again.”
No. 4 Wahpeton (12-6) advances to play No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (14-6) at 4 p.m. Friday. The remainder of the EDC Tournament will take place at John Randall Field on Friday and Saturday.
Wahpeton - 4
Caden Kappes - 1/4, ROE, R | 1.2 IP, 0 R, H, K
Gavin Schroeder - 0/2, BB, HBP, R
Jackson Fliflet - 1/3, HR, 3 RBIs, R
Jayden King - 0/3 | 5.1 IP, ER, 4 H, 5 BB, 8 Ks
Riley Thimjon - 0/1, 2 BB, RBI
Josiah Hofman - 0/3, ROE
Caden Hockert - 0/3, FC
Braxton Pauly - 0/3
Myles Hinkley - 0/1, 2 BB, R, SB
Fargo North - 1
Connor Holm - 1/3, BB, ROE, SB, CS
Levi Sveet - 1/4, 2B | 0.2 IP, 3 ER, H, 2 BB, HR
Charlie Kalbrener - 1/3 | 6.0 IP, R, 0 ER, H, 4 BB, 8 Ks
Owen Behm - 0/1, BB, SAC
Benson Grande - 0/1, FC, R
Nolan Astrup - 1/3
Brady Manly - 1/3, CS
Joey Bjorkmen - 0/2, SAC, RBI
Caleb Briggeman - 0/2, BB, PIK
