Walk it like you talk it

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Halle Miller notched her first top-10 finish at Kings Walk Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 7, and did so as a freshman, leading Wahpeton to a fourth-place tie with West Fargo. Miller golfed an 83, good for eighth in the field, as Wahpeton’s 363 team score placed them one behind Fargo South (362).
Fargo Davies (308) and Fargo Shanley (347) set the standard at the top.
“For Halle to lead us with an 83 was just something else. It was her first time breaking 40 on a nine,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “She shot a two-over 38 on the front and got to that with a birdie on hole nine. On the back side, I liked her 45, she played a couple bad holes but no big scores that plague our rounds. Her driver was spot on today and she was bombing it past everybody in her group. She was on the greens in regulation.”
Miller left a few shots on the course, showing she’s truly on the cusp of breaking into the next level of her evolving golf game.
“She did tell me, I think on number six, that she should’ve had two birdies in the first six holes. She missed those putts, she burned the corner of the hole or whatever but she was right there,” Ralph said.
Wahpeton has cracked the top five in six of seven tournaments this season, a testament to the variety of golfers who’ve stepped up at different times. The Huskies saw six golfers break 100 at Kings Walk, including a hungry McKena Koolmo, who shot a 92 while playing on the junior varsity roster.
“We had a little team competition (at practice) and London Nordick beat McKena out, so they flip flopped,” Ralph said. “That’s exactly what we wanted to see from McKena, I’m really proud of her.”
Following Miller on the scorecard was Anaka Lysne (87), Koolmo (92), Lily Anderson (96), Scout Woods (97), Olivia Hansen (99), Claire Langenwalter (106) and London Nordick (112).
Lysne’s 87 placed 15th, noticeably lower than her 79 average. The 2020 all east region selection has shown an ability to bounce back and a team first attitude following her rare middling rounds this season.
“She just wasn’t really sharp yesterday. Her driver was all over the place and that got her in trouble,” Ralph said. “Kings Walk has that tall grass about 10 feet off the fairway. I saw her hit a shot where, essentially, you couldn’t see her ball. It was just one of those days for her, but she was the first person at the number 18 green to meet Halle. That was pretty cool. She’s there for the team.”
The cut for state qualifying at Kings Walk was 88, meaning no new Wahpeton golfers punched their ticket. The next opportunity to do so will be at the region tournament. But first, Wahpeton moves forward to its next round at Village Green in Moorhead, Minnesota. The Huskies tee off at 9 a.m., Monday, Sept. 17.
Wahpeton currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings with a 367 average, nearly three full strokes ahead of Fargo South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.