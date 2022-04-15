Wamre, Loosmore lift NDSCS to victory

The North Dakota State College of Science baseball team is winless no more after going 1-3 in a road series vs. Dakota College at Bottineau the weekend of April 9-10. The Wildcats squared up the Jacks’ pitching Saturday, winning 11-6 and losing 17-8. Bottineau squeaked out a pair of wins Sunday, 8-7 and 9-5.
“Even though we went 1-3, I think that was our most competitive series that we’ve played in the past two seasons. We took a step forward as a team last weekend,” NDSCS Head Coach Chris Kappes said.
Hometown first baseman Hunter Wamre and his former Wahpeton Post 20 teammate, Isaac Loosmore, tallied five hits and two stolen bases in the NDSCS win. Wamre went yard for his first collegiate homer, collecting three hits and four RBIs, bumping his average to a sizzling .448.
“It’s confidence. Hitting is 90 percent confidence,” Kappes said. “As soon as Hunter gets two strikes on him, he gets locked in a little bit more, gets focused up and drives the ball into the right center field gap. He’s seeing a pretty big ball right now and he’s putting the barrel on it. If he starts using his lower half a little more, he’s a big enough and strong enough guy to where you’re going to see more of those balls go over the fence.”
Loosmore batted 5-for-7 Saturday, stealing three bases and scoring four times. The speedy outfielder is hitting .367 on the season and profiles as one of the Wildcats’ utmost threats in the running game.
“Loosmore is one of our top hitters. He had a real good weekend up in Bottineau and swiped a couple bags,” Kappes said. “Baserunning is one thing we’ve been working on in practice. We need to be getting better reads off the pitcher and better jumps.”
NDSCS showcased a balanced lineup in Saturday’s matinee. The Wildcats received RBIs off the bats of Wamre (4), Grant Mundahl (2), Arik Heacox (2), Ben Deiber, Asaiah Smith and Trevor Etcitty.
The Wildcats committed zero errors and forced the Jacks to advance one base at a time, an important development for a team looking to flip the script after allowing 162 runs through its first 14 games.
“We preach the importance of limiting free bags, meaning walks, hit batsmen and defensive errors. We tend to have that one inning where the wheels kinda fall off. When we get that cut, we just don’t know how to put a bandaid on it and stop the bleeding. That’s one thing we have to stay away from,” Kappes said.
Devan Swerman (1-2) was a workhorse on the rubber. He battled through nine hits and six earned runs in a complete-game outing. Swerman struck out nine batters and walked just one in his first collegiate win.
“Devan did enough to stagger those free bases. We played good defense behind him and he was able to scatter their hits a little bit,” Kappes said. “He was down to his last hitter and he wanted to finish the game. He was feeling alright, he had that adrenaline going and got the last batter.”
Swerman has proven worthy at the plate as well. The freshman from Alexandria, Minnesota, leads the team with eight doubles and boasts a .371 average. He went 5-for-10 in the series and sat out one game for rest purposes.
The Wildcats are nearly halfway through the season and still practicing indoors. That’s no excuse to feel sorry for themselves, Kappes said, as the team looks to parlay the cards they’ve been dealt into a winning hand.
“It’s been tough. One thing we’ve talked about is focusing on what we can control. We can’t control the weather. We can’t control the calls that umpires make. We can’t control the field conditions,” Kappes said. “If we can get out there and throw strikes, make the routine plays and have some good at bats, we’re going to give ourselves a chance to be in a lot of ballgames.”
NDSCS is moving through the season without one of its top leaders, Brayden Wahl. The Breckenridge High School product broke his hand during preseason play in Arizona, but continues to do light work and stay optimistic about a potential return late in the season.
“I want 20 Brayden Wahls on my team every day. He’s just a spectacular kid,” Kappes said. “He comes every day with a good attitude, comes every day and works hard. Even with a broken arm and not being able to play, he’s still trying to do a few things. He shows up every single day and stays positive.”
Despite a 1-13 record, NDSCS has shown flashes of potential. Kappes hopes the competitive series at Bottineau will serves as a springboard.
“I know when losses pile up it’s not always easy. The biggest thing is getting the focus on things we need to get better at so we can go to the region tournament and win a couple games,” Kappes said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.