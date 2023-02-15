WATCH: Wahpeton grabs lead in final seconds to beat Sheyenne, 58-55
McKena Koolmo (11) and Amyah Max scream in jubilation after West Fargo Sheyenne turns the basketball over with less than five seconds remaining in Tuesday’s game.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Eastern Dakota Conference girls basketball game between Wahpeton and West Fargo Sheyenne, played Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Wahpeton High School.

Wahpeton trailed West Fargo Sheyenne by one point with 9.6 seconds remaining in Tuesday’s Eastern Dakota Conference basketball game. Following two free throws by Lataya Lunneborg, a double dribble by Sheyenne, and a poetic layup by Amyah Max at the buzzer, the Lady Huskies completed a double-digit comeback in a 58-55 home win.

Emma Bontjes led the Lady Huskies with 14 points, including a silky midrange jumper that kept the game alive when Wahpeton trailed by two possessions with 2:30 remaining.

Lataya Lunneborg draws the deciding foul as Maya Metcalf drapes her arm across the center’s face at the low block.
Amyah Max (center) advances the basketball after stealing it from West Fargo Sheyenne. Pictured from left: Wahpeton teammates Scout Woods, McKena Koolmo and Abi Bronson trail the play. 
Senior point guard McKena Koolmo handles the basketball during Wahpeton's go-ahead possession with under 10 seconds left in the game. 
Scout Woods (center) beats Maya Metcalf off the dribble for two of her 13 points vs. the Mustangs. Woods routinely handled the basketball to set up Huskie scoring drives.
Sophomore guard Halle Miller races toward the basket during the first half of Wahpeton's win over West Fargo Sheyenne. Miller was a key contributor off the bench.


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 