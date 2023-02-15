WATCH: Wahpeton grabs lead in final seconds to beat Sheyenne, 58-55

Wahpeton trailed West Fargo Sheyenne by one point with 9.6 seconds remaining in Tuesday’s Eastern Dakota Conference basketball game. Following two free throws by Lataya Lunneborg, a double dribble by Sheyenne, and a poetic layup by Amyah Max at the buzzer, the Lady Huskies completed a double-digit comeback in a 58-55 home win.
Emma Bontjes led the Lady Huskies with 14 points, including a silky midrange jumper that kept the game alive when Wahpeton trailed by two possessions with 2:30 remaining.
Following Lunneborg’s go-ahead free throws and a double dribble by the Mustangs, Bontjes inbounded the basketball in front of the visitors bench with 3.9 seconds left, firing it down the court as Maya Metcalf and Scout Woods elevated for the 50/50 ball. Woods tipped it into the hands of a streaking Max for the knockout punch. The clinching layup continued a string of fearless performances for the junior guard.
“Scout tipped it, I just got the ball and scored. I feel like I’ve been more confident lately. I just need to keep working hard and not be scared,” Max said.
Max ran the point for long periods of the game, supplying nine points, eight rebounds and three steals with steady senior McKena Koolmo on the bench in foul trouble.
Koolmo came rushing from half court to hit Max with a chest bump, sending her to the hardwood as the final horn sounded. The gymnasium speakers blared “Shake Your Groove Thing,” as the Lady Huskies picked up their biggest win of the season and climbed within one-and-a-half games of Sheyenne in the standings.
“If we can play with confidence, that gives us what we need. Right now is the right time to be doing that,” Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson said. “Sheyenne is a team that we might have to see again, and it could be for something big.”
Koolmo backed her defender into the lane as precious seconds ticked off the clock, eventually tossing the ball up high to Lunneborg, who went directly into Maya Metcalf to draw the foul with 9.6 seconds remaining. Watson trusted his players with the game on the line, ditching his clipboard and letting them decide what set to run on the final possession.
“We wanted to run it all the way down, get it to McKena and see what happens. She made the right read and hit Lataya to draw the foul,” Watson said. “For us, that last sequence was something we purposely work on. For me to be able to ask them, ‘What do you wanna do here?,’ and to get the result for the win — that makes me happy as a coach.”
Metcalf battled with Lunneborg throughout the game, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds. The Wahpeton sophomore had just enough energy left to return the favor and give the purple and gold a 56-55 lead with her late free throws. Lunneborg’s defensive discipline shined on several contested layups that rimmed out. The 5-foot-11 center blocked one shot and altered many more in the painted area.
“She really can just turn and make it every time, she has moves and she’s really tall … but she’s not a threat to me," Lunneborg said of Metcalf. “I really wanted to win that game, so I just played a little smarter and tried to stay straight up.”
The Mustangs handed the Huskies a 62-41 loss as a New Year gift on Jan. 3, winning the rebounding battle, 39-30. Wahpeton flexed its muscles Tuesday, claiming a 40-38 edge on the glass, led by a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double from Woods. The sophomore forward added four assists, zipping the rock to her teammates in transition. Woods has three or more assists in four of her last five outings, adding another wrinkle to her potent play.
“I’m trying not to chuck up shots that don’t have a chance to go in, so passing it to the open person is the best option. I’ve been working on it,” Woods said.
Wahpeton fell behind by 11 in the opening half. They charged back to tie the score at 27-27, despite turning the ball over 18 times.
“For the majority of the game, we were just kinda going through the motions. I don’t know if we were playing with a lack of confidence, thinking that we weren’t able to play with them or whatever,” Watson said.
Wahpeton grew more aggressive as the game stretched on, drawing 20 fouls on offense and forcing 20 turnovers on defense. Halle Miller, Max, Koolmo and Bontjes moved their feet on the perimeter, causing two backcourt violations by jumping the passing lanes.
“It was one of those deals where we hung on long enough, looked up at the scoreboard and the switch went on. It was like, ‘Okay, we’re in this thing, let’s try to finish it out.’ That confidence came when we made a couple buckets and got them to turn it over a couple times.”
Wahpeton improved to 12-6 following the win, matching it’s 2021-22 win total in nine less games. Sheyenne dropped to 11-8
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.