We’re back: Wahpeton joins state winner’s bracket

Members of Wahpeton Post 20 stopped by the Badlands National Park on Thursday, July 28. The pit stop allowed the baseball players to stretch their legs during a six-plus hour drive to the state tournament in Watford City, N.D. Pictured from left: Tori Uhlich, Jackson Fliflet, Keeghan Lynch, Eli Kappes, Braxton Pauly, Skyler Bladow, Riley Thimjon, Caden Kappes, Caden Hockert, Nick Zach, Gavin Schroeder, Jack Rittenour, Jayden King, Josiah Breuer and Josiah Hofman.
WATFORD CITY, N.D. — After backing into the field as a No. 4 seed, Wahpeton Post 20 (35-4) showed no nervousness Friday, July 29 at the Class A State Baseball Tournament, jumping all over No. 1 Williston for an 11-0 victory. From bunting to baserunning, Wahpeton, the defending state champions, did everything well, riding the dominant arm of Caden Kappes (4 IP, 8 Ks, 2 H, 2 BB) into the winner’s bracket.
Wahpeton’s offense looked completely recharged Friday following a weak performance in the East Region Tournament, putting the leadoff man on base in four separate innings, racking up 11 hits and crushing three doubles. Post 20 executed a pair of squeeze bunts by Jayden King and Jackson Fliflet, scoring the runner from third and leaving Williston scratching their heads. They put the western champions away in the fifth inning with four consecutive hits.
Tori Uhlich got things started with a leadoff double past a diving center fielder. Kappes chopped a single over the second base bag, and Fliflet followed with a hot shot off the third baseman’s glove. Riley Thimjon blooped a single to right, giving Wahpeton a 2-0 lead. Thimjon continued his breakout season in a 3-for-4 performance at the plate.
Caden Hockert walked to begin the third, Thimjon singled again and King executed a safety squeeze to extend the lead to 3-0. With Williston already in hot water, the pressure boiled over in the fourth and fifth innings, as Wahpeton piled on eight runs to end the contest early. Gavin Schroeder put an exclamation mark on the victory with a ground rule double to deep left center field.
Uhlich worked around one hit to pitch a scoreless fifth inning. Uhlich was also a pest at the plate, batting 2-for-3 with two runs, one RBI, one walk and his 43rd stolen base of the season. Kappes also had a two-hit day, driving in three and scoring twice. Schroeder, Fliflet, Hockert and Hofman each had one hit. Jack Rittenour got in on the action with a sacrifice and one run.
Wahpeton will face the winner of No. 2 Casselton and No. 3 Bismarck Senators at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.