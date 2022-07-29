We’re back: Wahpeton joins state winner’s bracket

Members of Wahpeton Post 20 stopped by the Badlands National Park on Thursday, July 28. The pit stop allowed the baseball players to stretch their legs during a six-plus hour drive to the state tournament in Watford City, N.D. Pictured from left: Tori Uhlich, Jackson Fliflet, Keeghan Lynch, Eli Kappes, Braxton Pauly, Skyler Bladow, Riley Thimjon, Caden Kappes, Caden Hockert, Nick Zach, Gavin Schroeder, Jack Rittenour, Jayden King, Josiah Breuer and Josiah Hofman.

Story Highlights

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

WAHPETON 11, WILLISTON 0

Tori Uhlich

2/3, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 K, O R

Gavin Schroeder

1/2, 2B, HBP, SAC, R, 2 RBI

Caden Kappes

2/3, HBP, 3 R, 2 RBI

4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 8 Ks, 0 R

Jackson Fliflet

1/3, SAC, ROE, 2 RBIs, AST

Caden Hockert

1/3, BB, 2 R, 3 SB

Riley Thimjon

3/4, 2 RBIs

Jayden King

0/2, SAC, RBI

Josiah Hofman

1/2, 2B, R, BB

Jack Rittenour

0/1, SAC, R, RBI, SB

WATFORD CITY, N.D. — After backing into the field as a No. 4 seed, Wahpeton Post 20 (35-4) showed no nervousness Friday, July 29 at the Class A State Baseball Tournament, jumping all over No. 1 Williston for an 11-0 victory. From bunting to baserunning, Wahpeton, the defending state champions, did everything well, riding the dominant arm of Caden Kappes (4 IP, 8 Ks, 2 H, 2 BB) into the winner’s bracket.

Wahpeton’s offense looked completely recharged Friday following a weak performance in the East Region Tournament, putting the leadoff man on base in four separate innings, racking up 11 hits and crushing three doubles. Post 20 executed a pair of squeeze bunts by Jayden King and Jackson Fliflet, scoring the runner from third and leaving Williston scratching their heads. They put the western champions away in the fifth inning with four consecutive hits.



