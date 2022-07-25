Purchase Access

2022 Wahpeton (34-4) Statistics

POST 20 INDIVIDUAL STATS

Minimum 15 Plate Appearances

Caden Kappes

.415 AVG, 6 2B, 3B, 25 BB, 15 HBP, 46 R, 32 RBIs, 42 SB

48 IP, 7-1, 5 SV, 57 Ks, 18 BB, 1.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP

Tori Uhlich

.357 AVG, 3 2B, 2 3B, HR, 17 BB, 7 HBP, 43 R, 33 RBIs, 42 SB

23.1 IP, 1-1, 2 SV, 19 Ks, 21 BB, 2.40 ERA, 2.18 WHIP

Nick Zach

.357 AVG, 2B, 3 BB, 7 R, 3 RBIs, 2 SB

46 IP, 5-1, 2 SV, 55 Ks, 21 BB, 2.73 ERA, 1.41 WHIP

Jackson Fliflet

.324 AVG, 11 2B, 3B, 20 BB, 13 HBP, 36 RBIs, 22 R, 7 SB

8.2 IP, 1-0, 6 Ks, 5 BB, 0.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP

Braxton Pauly

.320 AVG, 8 1B, 5 BB, 3 R, 4 RBIs

Caden Hockert

.313 AVG, 7 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 10 BB, 2 HBP, 25 R, 35 RBIs, 11 SB

51 IP, 7-0, 49 Ks, 39 BB, 1.37 ERA, 1.41 WHIP

Riley Thimjon

.311 AVG, 5 2B, 3B, 17 BB, 10 HBP, 25 R, 35 RBIs, 3 SB

7.1 IP, 1-1, SV, 5 Ks, 4 BB, 4.77 ERA, 1.77 WHIP

Jayden King

.282 AVG, 8 2B, 3B, HR, 14 BB, 11 HBP, 20 R, 18 RBIs, 10 SB

50.2 IP, 7-0, 75 Ks, 18 BB, 0.82 ERA, 0.86 WHIP

Gavin Schroeder

.271 AVG, 5 2B, 2 3B, 15 BB, 9 HBP, 36 R, 16 RBIs, 20 SB

15 IP, 2-0, 15 Ks, 4 BB, 3.73 ERA, 1.26 WHIP

Josiah Hofman

.243 AVG, 2 2B, HR, 7 BB, 12 HBP, 27 R, 17 RBIs, 2 SB

Jack Rittenour

.192 AVG, 15 1B, 15 BB, 4 HBP, 21 R, 10 RBIs, 6 SB

POST 20 TEAM STATS

.307 AVG, .436 OBP, .390 SLG, .828 OPS

34-4, 287 Ks, 131 BB, 1.80 ERA, 1.32 WHIP

283 RUNS, 106 RUNS ALLOWED

150/170 STOLEN BASES (88%)

86 HBP OFFENSIVELY

Wahpeton Post 20 survived a scare as hosts of the East Region Tournament July 20-23, losing 5-1 in nine innings to the eventual tournament champions, Kindred, before bouncing back with a 2-0 victory over the West Fargo Vets to secure a spot at the state tournament. Overall, Post 20 finished 2-2 over the weekend and remains a strong contender heading to Watford City with a 34-4 record and a No. 4 seed.

After opening the tourney with a 12-0 win vs. the Fargo Jets on Thursday, Wahpeton handed the ball to its lefty ace Jayden King in Friday’s semifinal round. Nick Thompson got the nod for Kindred, and the two put on a postseason pitcher’s duel for the ages. King was throwing the ball so hard his glasses fell off his face as he struck out the last batter of the second inning. Thompson was a master of drawing weak contact, holding Wahpeton scoreless despite tossing only two strikeouts across seven innings.



