Wahpeton Post 20 survived a scare as hosts of the East Region Tournament July 20-23, losing 5-1 in nine innings to the eventual tournament champions, Kindred, before bouncing back with a 2-0 victory over the West Fargo Vets to secure a spot at the state tournament. Overall, Post 20 finished 2-2 over the weekend and remains a strong contender heading to Watford City with a 34-4 record and a No. 4 seed.
After opening the tourney with a 12-0 win vs. the Fargo Jets on Thursday, Wahpeton handed the ball to its lefty ace Jayden King in Friday’s semifinal round. Nick Thompson got the nod for Kindred, and the two put on a postseason pitcher’s duel for the ages. King was throwing the ball so hard his glasses fell off his face as he struck out the last batter of the second inning. Thompson was a master of drawing weak contact, holding Wahpeton scoreless despite tossing only two strikeouts across seven innings.
