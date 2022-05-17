Welcome to the winner’s circle

On Katelyn Strauss’ 98th pitch of the game, Tarin Thomas took off in a dead sprint from left field, diving to catch the final out on a blooper just beyond the infield grass. North Dakota State College of Science stormed the diamond with the thrill of a 5-1 victory over Itasca in the North Region XIII B Softball Championship Sunday, May 15, in Brainerd, Minnesota.
“Our infield misplayed that ball and Tarin saved their ass,” NDSCS Head Coach Mike Oehlke said. “She dove and kinda caught it and rolled over. That was big for her, she started out the year as our leadoff hitter and she’s a good player, she’s just hit a slump. She got a hit in that game and to see her make that saving play is huge. I’m happy for her.”
NDSCS is back in the New York groove, winning the region and returning to the NJCAA DIII National Tournament in Syracuse for the second consecutive season. The No. 3-ranked Wildcats (37-10) defeated Central Lakes and Itasca (twice) to advance, increasing their program record for season wins to 37.
Grace Foster, Noelle Forstner, Brianna Switzler and Strauss were selected to the Region XIII All-Tournament Team. Strauss earned tourney MVP honors by striking out 30 batters and walking just two in her semifinal and championship starts. The Spokane Superwoman fanned 14 in a complete-game no-hitter, her fifth of the season, in Sunday’s title game.
Quarterfinal — NDSCS 10, Itasca 8
Early in the quarterfinal round vs. Itasca, a weak pop up dropped in foul territory by third base with two Vikings aboard. The next pitch was drilled for a double, extending the inning as Itasca pulled ahead 5-3. Sydney Schott allowed three earned runs across three-plus innings. It became clear NDSCS was in for a fight.
Speed on the bases and a sprinkle of power from an unlikely source sparked NDSCS. Foster tallied three hits and four steals in the leadoff spot, Switzler matched her season total with two swipes and Amanda Hiner hit an inside-the-park home run. It was Hiner’s first homer of the season in 64 at bats.
“She lasered it down the left field line. The fences were probably like 240 (feet). It landed just inside fair territory and went into the corner and she made it all the way around. It was crazy,” Oehlke said.
Josie Buhr and Forstner tripled in the contest, as Forstner made a big contribution in the No. 9 hole, slashing 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs.
Strauss came in and sank the Vikings’ ship with seven strikeouts across 2.2 innings for her third save. Ashley Bisping (6-3) recorded the win by relieving Schott in a mid-game jam and getting two big outs despite some shaky defense behind her.
“Syd walked the bases loaded, so we yanked her out. Ashley came in and did her job even though we had one error in there,” Oehlke said.
Semifinal — NDSCS 5, Central Lakes 2
The bat looks light as a toothpick in Maxine Ebel’s power stroke. The Wildcats’ No. 3 hitter showcased her quick swing, going 2 for 3 vs. Central Lakes with two RBIs, giving her five hits in the preliminary rounds. Switzler drove in a pair of RBIs and Mon-Dak All-Conference selection Kylee Jansen provided the other, supplying more than enough run support for a sensational Strauss.
The NDSCS ace threw 82 of 112 pitches for strikes. Strauss scattered six hits across seven innings, striking out 16 and walking one. The freshman eliminated the Raiders’ top threats, striking out the No. 2 and No. 4 hitters in their lineup seven times.
“She racked up a lot of strikeouts. I didn’t feel like we were really in jeopardy, even though we didn’t score many runs. I don’t know if I was concerned at any point, they were chasing a lot of pitches out of the zone,” Oehlke said.
Championship — NDSCS 5, Itasca 1
Izzy Clark started in the circle for Itasca and kept NDSCS in check for the most part. The lid came off in the fifth, however, as the ‘Cats crushed Clark for all five of their runs. Ellie Miller, Mattea Binstock, Switzler and Forstner drove in the deciding runs.
Miller connected on two doubles and Switzler hit a triple, but it was Binstock who became an x-factor in the tournament by going 3 for 6 in her two starts at catcher. Binstock’s defensive prowess behind the plate has been a storyline all season, but she’s choked up on the bat lately, helping NDSCS roll out a batting order with no weak links.
“With Ellie hitting sixth, she hits a few balls in the gap and has some power, then Binstock really bridges the gap in getting us to our speed,” Oehlke said. “In a couple of Mattea’s at bats she fouled off a lot of pitches. They were seven, eight, nine pitches, so she really battled.”
Binstock paired with Shailyn Pachel behind the dish, combining for 41 putouts and one assist in an errorless tournament.
“They didn’t run on us, I don’t recall any passed balls. They block well, they work well with the pitchers and slow them down,” Oehlke said. “I let them make the decisions, they make the right decisions and settle the infield down. We have two really good catchers.”
The NJCAA DIII National Tournament runs May 25-28 at Carrier Park Field of Dreams in Syracuse, New York. Rock Valley, now in their final year as a DIII team, has won the past seven tournaments and returns in 2022.
NDSCS went 2-2 in last year’s tourney, defeating Rowan College, 5-3, and College of Dupage, 7-6. The Wildcats suffered an 11-1 loss to Rock Valley and an 11-10 defeat to Herkimer College. Rock Valley is currently ranked No. 1 and Herkimer No. 4 in the country.
