Wentz benched in loss to Packers

On Sunday, Dec. 6, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was benched for his performance in the Eagles 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Wentz completed six of 15 passes and threw for 79 yards. Wentz was also sacked four times and pulled for 2nd round pick Jalen Hurts. Hurts was a former collegiate quarterback at Oklahoma and former national champion for Alabama. He completed five of 12 passes for 109 yards and threw a touchdown and interception.
As of now, there is no word on who the starter will be for next week’s game against the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles are currently sitting at 3-8-1 on the season and are just a game and a half back of the New York Giants, who sit at first place in the NFC East division.
The Eagles have lost four games in a row. Wentz is guaranteed $66.47 million over the next four seasons.
