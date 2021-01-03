Wentz inactive vs. Washington, expected to request trade

Former NDSU quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to request a trade in the offseason. The former Bison was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. 

 Courtesy NFL

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly will be inactive for the Eagles' week 17 game against the Washington Football Team.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Wentz has plans to request a trade in the off-season. This comes in the wake of reports indicating that the Eagles would keep Head Coach Doug Peterson for next season. The relationship between the Eagles and Carson Wentz is "fractured beyond repair." Wentz was signed to an extension of four years, $128 million, with almost $108 million being guaranteed money.   

One team who is expected to be interested in pursuing Wentz is the Indianapolis Colts, where Head Coach Frank Reich worked with Wentz in Philadelphia before taking the Colts' Head Coach position in 2018. This could become a real possibility if the Colts and current quarterback Philip Rivers decide to part ways in the offseason. 

