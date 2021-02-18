Wentz reportedly traded to Indianapolis Colts

Former North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz has reportedly been traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts.
This news broke Thursday, Feb. 18 by ESPN's Adam Schefter. In exchange for Wentz, the Colts will give the Eagles a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick. The conditions would be if Carson Wentz plays 75 percent of offensive snaps, or if he plays 70 percent and the Colts make the playoffs.
The Colts will be taking in Wentz's four-year $128 million contract. Wentz will be guaranteed $106 over the next four years. He will reunite with Former Eagles' Offensive Coordinator Frank Reich, where he spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons before taking the Colts' Head Coaching position in 2018.
