Wentz should ask for a trade

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was benched during the team's Week 13 matchup against the Packers due to his performance. New starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has been playing well since becoming the starter and will start Sunday, Dec. 27 when they face the Dallas Cowboys.
Wentz has been scrutinized since being drafted by the Eagles in 2016. He has dealt with numerous injuries since being in Philadelphia. Wentz was having an MVP caliber season in 2017 before getting injured and missing the rest of the season. Later that season, Foles led the Eagles to their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. The Eagles put up a statue of Nick Foles and Doug Peterson outside of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA which could be the reason for Wentz allegedly having mixed feelings about being with the Eagles organization.
In 2018, Carson Wentz once again got hurt and Nick Foles took over for the teams' final three regular season games and their playoff run, which led to getting eliminated in the Wildcard round. In 2019, Wentz got injured in the Wildcard round against the Seattle Seahawks. In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected Jalen Hurts in the second round. This was a bit of a twist because everyone thought the Eagles may have had their guy in Wentz.
This is the first time in his career that Wentz was benched because of his performance. With the statue up of his former backup Super Bowl winning quarterback and the Eagles' front office drafting a quarterback in the second round, Wentz should feel disrespected and ask for a trade. Wentz got a big extension from the Eagles as he is guaranteed $107 million over the next four seasons. Wentz should seek out to a team he can potentially start at right away like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and even NFC East Division rival Washington Football Team.
The Eagles are in a bad situation right now with Wentz because of the tension in Philadelphia and how things have transpired for him since arriving there. Wentz getting traded will be about a team wanting to take his contract. Teams could also wait to draft Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields or another Bison quarterback Trey Lance.
