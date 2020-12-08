Wentz to become backup quarterback vs. Saints

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Peterson announced on Tuesday, Dec. 8 that Jalen Hurts will be starting for the Philadelphia Eagles, which means Carson Wentz will be officially a backup quarterback.
Wentz was benched Sunday, Dec. 6 against the Green Bay Packers for his performance. Wentz has been brutal this season, as he leads the NFL in sacks taken (50) and interceptions thrown (15). Wentz is also competing a career low 57.3 percent of his passes. Wentz has been on the bad end of a lot of luck over his first five seasons in the NFL. On Dec. 10, 2017 against the Los Angeles Rams, he tore his ACL, eventually ending his MVP caliber season. On Dec. 9, 2018 against the Dallas Cowboys, he suffered an injured back, ending his season.
The former Bison quarterback will be benched for the first time in his career when he is healthy. If the Eagles decide to keep Wentz next season, there will be a dilemma with the two quarterbacks over who gets to start in 2021.
