We're not done yet

Pictured from left: Mattea Vig, Abby Johnson, Katlyn Kaehler, Kelsey Ceroll and Sydni Roberts go crazy after a critical point vs. Underwood, Minn. The Cowgirls recovered from a shaky first set to win the match, 3-1, on their home floor.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The Cowgirls weren’t gifted home court advantage Wednesday to begin the Section 6A volleyball playoffs, despite hosting the Rockets. Underwood brought the entire town to Breckenridge, filling the bleachers with a wave of orange. They even brought the band, but it was Breckenridge who celebrated to the sound of trumpets after a 3-1 win — 24-26, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-20. 

Seniors Abby Johnson (22 kills, 16 digs) and Addie Twidwell (15 kills, 4 blocks) posted massive stat lines to poke holes in the underwood defense as the night waned on. 

Hailee Hanson, junior, has elevated her game during the postseason.
Addie Twidwell has made Breckenridge a dangerous team with her increased contributions on offense. 

Breckenridge vs. Hillcrest Playoff Photo Collection

Ivy Ovsak brings all the hype to the Cowgirls volleyball team.
Sydni Roberts is shaping up to be one tough sophomore as the tenacious libero of the Breckenridge Cowgirls, playing alongside senior Abby Johnson (1) in the back row.


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 