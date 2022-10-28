We're not done yet

Pictured from left: Mattea Vig, Abby Johnson, Katlyn Kaehler, Kelsey Ceroll and Sydni Roberts go crazy after a critical point vs. Underwood, Minn. The Cowgirls recovered from a shaky first set to win the match, 3-1, on their home floor.
The Cowgirls weren’t gifted home court advantage Wednesday to begin the Section 6A volleyball playoffs, despite hosting the Rockets. Underwood brought the entire town to Breckenridge, filling the bleachers with a wave of orange. They even brought the band, but it was Breckenridge who celebrated to the sound of trumpets after a 3-1 win — 24-26, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-20.
Seniors Abby Johnson (22 kills, 16 digs) and Addie Twidwell (15 kills, 4 blocks) posted massive stat lines to poke holes in the underwood defense as the night waned on.
“We worked out our nerves and found our rhythm. Abby stepped up huge and Addie started blocking well,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “Overall, I thought we rose to the occasion. It was definitely a good comeback, because we could’ve laid down and died. It was fun to see us block way better in the second, third and fourth sets.”
SET ONE -26-24, Underwood
Underwood grabbed an early advantage, but Johnson bashed a kill off the Rockets and into the bleachers for a 7-6 Breckenridge lead. The Rockets battled to a tie at 14-14, but the Cowgirls answered again when Twidwell hung in the air for a block to retake the lead. Underwood had success late in the set by tipping the volleyball to the short corner, finally seizing the lead at point 25. The floor was shaking and Breckenridge was clearly on upset alert.
“That didn’t feel good, did it?” Wilson asked her team as they headed to the bench down 0-1 to the No. 6 seed in the section.
SET TWO -25-21, Breckenridge
Disaster was on the horizon for Breckenridge, as they fell behind 9-5. Hailee Hanson steadied the ship with a push kill and an ace, sparking a 4-0 run to tie it up. Kelsey Ceroll followed with a diving dig to set up a Johnson kill. The scoring went back and forth until a Hanson kill in the back corner gave Breckenridge a 17-16 lead.
Following an Underwood timeout, Parker Yaggie served up an ace and Ivy Ovsak sent the back row sprawling with a kill to make it 21-16. Johnson made a spectacular sliding dig late in the set, using the back of her hand to bounce the ball into the air while laying face first on the floor.
“You don’t see that very often,” Wilson said. “I don’t love it, because that ball could go anywhere, but she’s kind of mastered it. If she can’t get there with her feet, she can reach out and get it with her hand. I think all of our players are ready for that now and able to play that.”
Underwood wouldn’t go away quietly, scoring four straight to pull within one at 21-20. Katlyn Kaehler bounced a kill off the net and Hanson dropped an ace to win the set. Hanson was calm, cool and collected when it came time for a gut check. The junior embraced high-pressure moments and came through with eight kills and a pair of aces.
“Hailee played a good game, she didn’t play nervous, she played strong,” Wilson said.
SET THREE -25-23, Breckenridge
Breckenridge finally received some home bounces off the net to take a 13-9 lead. Underwood settled in to snap the lead at 15-15, but Ceroll snuck a kill to the serve line to snatch it back. Johnson connected on a pair of kills that put the Rockets’ back row on their backsides, with one of her attacks sailing into the stands above the press table. The teams traded blows up until point 22. Twidwell established dominance by scoring the Cowgirls’ final three points in the victory.
“Addie played super well, probably one of her best games. It was her best hitting game,” Wilson said. “She hit strong tonight and did what we needed players to do — mix it up and change the speed of the ball. She played very confidently and I’m very proud of her.”
Twidwell was an important role player on the Cowgirls’ 2021 Section Championship team. She has grown into a skilled presence on both sides of the ball, taking on a leadership position and rarely leaving the court. The middle hitter was vocal, making sure adjustments were executed. Twidwell has the experience with 53 wins the past two years.
“It was a lot different,” Twidwell said of her starring role. “We all just had to play as a team and show them that we can do it. We pulled our setters up a little bit because they hadn’t proved they could hit (serve) line, so we were expecting that.”
SET FOUR -25-20, Breckenridge
By this point, the ruckus chants of the Underwood crowd had died down. Dave Hieserich had the Breckenridge student section doing the rollercoaster and Gibson Hasbargen was hopping up and down in his shark costume. The momentum was back on the home side. Ovsak recorded a block to give Breckenridge a 7-3 lead out of the gates. The Rockets cut into an eight-point deficit later in the set, but it was too little, too late.
Breckenridge fired away, putting its opponent in uncomfortable positions and watching them fall like dominos. Overall, eight Cowgirls recorded at least one kill.
“We told them, ‘we gotta swing, we gotta keep them out of their system.’ The only way to do that is to swing, I don’t care if it’s through a block or around a block — you have to swing,” Wilson said.
Sydni Roberts was twitchy in the back row, zooming to tips and picking up kills from the Rockets outside. Yaggie and Ceroll also did their part in extending the volley by protecting the short middle of the Breckenridge zone.
“We told Sydni that if she sees hands go up for a push, she has to cover the line. I got on Parker and Kelsey to go up and get those tips. Just those little adjustments,” Wilson said.
Wilson spoke highly of Underwood (15-12), describing them as a program of the future.
“I knew when we got lined up with Underwood, that was kinda the one team I didn’t want to play,” Wilson said. “We played at their house earlier this year, went to four sets, didn’t play super great. They just have a strong, young team. They’re going to be good for a number of years. They are very, very scrappy. What they lack in hitting hard, they can pick up defensively.”
What Breckenridge lacked in crowd support Wednesday, it more than made up for by filling the bleachers Friday at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy. The Cowgirls brought the energy with a 5-0 start, drawing a timeout by the Comets after points by Twidwell, Johnson, Kaehler and Mattea Vig got the match rolling. The Cowgirls pushed the lead to 18-8 after a kill by Ovsak. It was clear from the get-go that Ovsak is a motivator.
“She has huge energy. She’s always hyped, on the bench and on the court,” Wilson said of Ovsak. “She had some key plays tonight — two big blocks. She’s definitely a spark for the team.”
Unforced errors dug Underwood an insurmountable hole as Breckenridge showed no nervousness.
“We knew we needed to play our game. I felt like whenever we played Hillcrest this season it was up and down,” Wilson said. “Right off the bat we served super aggressive. It’s what we talked about all week — playing our game, at our level, our speed.”
SET TWO -25-14, Breckenridge
Hillcrest claimed the first two points, but Breckenridge took the lead at 6-5. The Cowgirls scored eight of the next nine points and quickly reached an 18-10 lead as Hillcrest couldn’t control its attacks. Roberts and Johnson communicated well in the back row to let the ball fly deep over the serve line. Mattea Vig struck last with a crosscourt kill to end the set.
“That was the goal tonight. We needed to talk more, we needed to communicate way more with each other,” Wilson said. “Just to turn that on. I thought they did a very nice job adjusting to everything. I told Sydni to go get everything, because she has the best angle, especially against their deep pushes and those kind of things.”
Roberts covered all corners of the floor with a phenomenal effort at libero. The sophomore had her hand and leg taped up following a gritty effort vs. Underwood two days prior. She showed no hesitation when it came to hustle.
SET THREE -25-15, Breckenridge
Roberts set Vig up for a kill by playing a ball off the ceiling. Roberts followed with an ace to make it 6-3 Breckenridge. Vig got her mojo back in sets two and three, dialing up swings that Hillcrest could not handle. Hanson hammered another playoff ace, as Hillcrest tried to get back into it and Breckenridge just kept rotating in capable and fresh players to prevent a rally. The Comets served Twidwell the ball on a silver platter and the senior nearly put a hole in the floor with it to put Breckenridge up for good.
The Cowgirls (23-5) advance to face No. 1 seed Henning (24-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Section 6A North Subsection Championship in Fergus Falls.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.