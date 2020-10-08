On Tuesday, Oct. 6, North Dakota State University quarterback Trey Lance officially declared for the NFL Draft. He is one of the highest projected quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. Lance has accomplished so much during his time as the Bison's starting quarterback.
He led the team to an FCS National Championship during the 2019 season. He did that without throwing an interception for a whole season. In 2020, it has been a much different story. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team will be playing a spring schedule, which means Lance has the option to option out of that spring season and enter the NFL Draft. Their game on Saturday, Oct. 3 against Central Arkansas was Lance's showcase for scouts in the NFL since that was the only fall game the Bison scheduled.
Lance had a pretty average outing throwing the football, but everything else was not so average. Lance completed 15 of 30 passes for 149 yards and also threw for a touchdown and his first ever collegiate interception. Lance on the ground was a complete beast, as he rushed for 144 yards and ran for two touchdowns. He had one of his more rough college games as he also fumbled once.
It is hard to judge two teams when one is in a completely different part of the season then the other. Central Arkansas was one of the first teams to start playing college football this year while North Dakota State made the first half feel like a spring scrimmage at times. What was there to gain for Lance in his outing? He won an FCS national championship the year prior and already had a high draft stock as he has been mentioned in the same breath as other draft prospects like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. With Lance's 6'4" 226-lb. build, there's no question that he has what it takes to become an elite NFL prospect, but there are some question marks with what he showed on Saturday.
His arm strength is undeniable, but the down-field accuracy needs to be addressed. There were plenty of times where he overthrew receivers and led them too long down the field. His awareness in the pocket was questionable. He was easily able to get out of some pressure and get 40-50 yard runs. He's athletic enough to step outside of the pocket and get big runs, but when that time comes where there's pressure from both sides, will he learn to step up efficiently or tuck and run when needed?
Lastly, the playbook. Will teams who are looking to draft him adjust to Lance's play style and adjust their playbook when he is needed? Lance will not start right away in the NFL, but could he be a franchise quarterback? Absolutely. He will need a year at least under a veteran quarterback. scouts like the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and even the Minnesota Vikings were present to see Lance in action.
His pro comparison would be Colin Kaepernick without question. Kaepernick was unable to complete 60 percent of his passes during his NFL career and I think Lance could be in that same boat. Lance and Kaepernick during his Super Bowl run have similar athletic abilities and I can see Lance having a ceiling similar to Kaepernick's. I can also see him having a similar floor when he ended up going 3-16 as a starter in his last two seasons in the NFL. I can see him becoming a middle to late first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Anything earlier than that is a reach.
