Editor's Note: Sports information directors from all three schools contributed to this story.

We take a look at another group of Twin Towns Area alumni in the latest installment of “Where are they now?” With most local sports postponed by winter weather, there’s no better time to highlight Jared Aamold’s net play at Minnesota Crookston, check in on Jordyn Kahler’s scoring prowess at Concordia College, and review the first returns from Kilee Bladow’s freshman track and field season at Northern State. 

Where are they now? Aamold, Kahler and Bladow

Jared Aamold, pictured fourth from left in his goalie pads, has become a premier puck stopper for No. 5-ranked UMC.
Where are they now? Aamold, Kahler and Bladow

Left, former Wahpeton Lady Huskies standout Jordyn Kahler scores a bucket for the Concordia Cobbers. Right, Kahler pushes the basketball in transition against Bethel University in February 2022. Kahler is a formidable NCAA DIII scorer.
Where are they now? Aamold, Kahler and Bladow

2022 Wahpeton High School graduate Kilee Bladow is off to a great start in the high jump at Northern State University.


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 