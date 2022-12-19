Where are they now? Aamold, Kahler and Bladow

Left, former Wahpeton Lady Huskies standout Jordyn Kahler scores a bucket for the Concordia Cobbers. Right, Kahler pushes the basketball in transition against Bethel University in February 2022. Kahler is a formidable NCAA DIII scorer.
Editor's Note: Sports information directors from all three schools contributed to this story.
We take a look at another group of Twin Towns Area alumni in the latest installment of “Where are they now?” With most local sports postponed by winter weather, there’s no better time to highlight Jared Aamold’s net play at Minnesota Crookston, check in on Jordyn Kahler’s scoring prowess at Concordia College, and review the first returns from Kilee Bladow’s freshman track and field season at Northern State.
Jared Aamold (So.) - UMC Golden Eagles Hockey
The 2021 Breckenridge High School graduate is off to a 6-1 start as the leader of a three-goalie committee. Aamold has started eight games, playing all 60 minutes in six of them. The former Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades netminder is allowing 2.47 goals per game and boasts a .907 save percentage. The Golden Eagles are ranked No. 5 in the ACHA Division II Central. Aamold was 3-7 as a freshman, so his improvement between the pipes is a key reason for the rapid rise of UMC in the rankings. Aamold’s career high for single-game saves is 51.
The 2020 Wahpeton High School graduate is averaging 6.1 points per game and making 80% of her free-throw attempts. Kahler has the ability to score quickly, providing the Cobbers an offensive weapon off the bench. She dropped 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting vs. St. Scholastica in only 16 minutes, before scoring 17 points in that same amount of time vs. Saint Mary’s (Minn.); both came in lopsided Concordia wins. Kahler had a nice season in 2021-22, averaging 8.0 points and 1.2 threes per contest. The former Lady Husky has shot above 40% during both of her full college campaigns. According to her bio at gocobbers.com, Kahler’s post graduate plans include physical therapy school and her dream job is travel journalism. Concordia competes in the MIAC Conference at the NCAA DIII level.
Kilee Bladow (Fr.) - NSU Wolves Track & Field
Bladow, a freshman from Wahpeton, is part of a winning program in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Northern State University track and field teams won the Dakota Wesleyan University Snow Tiger Invite held Dec. 9-10 in Mitchell, South Dakota, scoring 124 points on the men’s side and 164 points on the women’s. Northern State tallied nine event wins on the day. The Northern women swept the high jump with Emily Breske jumping 1.62 meters in first and Jordan Tschumperlin and Bladow taking second with a 1.57 meter distance. Northern State competes in the NAIA NCAA Division II ranks.
