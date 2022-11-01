Where are they Now? Fredericksen, Herrick, Haire and Gowin

The Haire family celebrates its senior runner Zach Haire, pictured center in his University of St. Thomas Nike jacket. This photo was taken following the Summit League Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Grand Forks, N.D.

 Submitted

We take a look at four Twin Towns Area alumni in the latest segment of “Where are they now?” Find out what’s happening with Carter Fredericksen, Mike Herrick, Zach Haire and Sawyer Gowin. 

 

Where are they Now? Fredericksen, Herrick, Haire and Gowin

Carter Fredericksen, a sophomore lineman, owns real estate in the weight room at Bemidji State University.
Where are they Now? Fredericksen, Herrick, Haire and Gowin

Mike Herrick has been involved in coaching basketball and track and field following his record-setting basketball career as a player at Breckenridge High School. Now, Herrick is a member of the sports media industry as an analyst for Prep Hoops. 
Where are they Now? Fredericksen, Herrick, Haire and Gowin

Zach Haire, left, races at the 2022 Summit League Conference Championships. 
Where are they Now? Fredericksen, Herrick, Haire and Gowin

Sawyer Gowin shows his purple pride at O'Shaughnessy Stadium on the campus of University of St. Thomas. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 