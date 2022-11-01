Where are they Now? Fredericksen, Herrick, Haire and Gowin

We take a look at four Twin Towns Area alumni in the latest segment of “Where are they now?” Find out what’s happening with Carter Fredericksen, Mike Herrick, Zach Haire and Sawyer Gowin.
Carter Fredericksen - Bemidji State Football
A four-time letterwinner for the Breckenridge High School football team, Fredericksen earned the nickname “Big Country” by throwing defensive linemen around the field. He was named Midwest District White Offensive Lineman of the Year and twice landed on the all-district team.
Fredericksen redshirted in 2019, saw his 2020 season canceled by COVID-19 and finally made his college debut in 2021, appearing in one game for NCAA DII Bemidji State. Now, the six-foot-two, 270-pound sophomore is making an impact on the offensive line for a winning program.
The Beavers are 7-2 and were previously ranked No. 22 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, powered by USA Today Sports. Bemidji has won seven in a row.
Mike Herrick - Prep Hoops Regional Scout
One of seven Breckenridge hoopers to score 1,000 career points, Herrick is regarded by many as the most talented offensive player in school history. He scored 31 points in the 2006 subsection semifinals vs. DGF, lifting the Cowboys to an 87-83 victory.
Since 2020, Herrick has worked as a writer/scout for Prep Hoops Dakota and a regional scout for the Prep Hoops Circuit. He is also a men’s basketball analyst for Our Team NDSU. You can find him on Twitter, where he provides coverage of the Wahpeton Huskies when analyzing the 2022-23 Eastern Dakota Conference outlook.
Zach Haire - University of St. Thomas Track & Field, XC
In 2019, Haire received the Minnesota High School Cross Country Coaches Association College Scholarship. The Breckenridge High School graduate made a pair of trips to the Minnesota State Cross Country Meet, earning all-state honors in both races. His junior year he finished 25th and his final season he took 12th, Daily News reported.
In the fall of 2019, Haire was all-region at the NCAA DIII meet. He competed with the St. Thomas team as a freshman, finishing 141st out of 300-plus runners. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May 2021, Haire placed 10th at the DIII outdoor national track and field meet in the 10K. He was named All-Summit League after finishing fourth individually at the cross country conference championships. He was also an all-academic selection and the Tommies cross country team surprised everyone by taking second place in the Summit in their first year as a DI program.
Haire missed the 2022 indoor and outdoor track season because of injuries. He persevered through a nagging hip injury to finish his career in 17th place at the 2022 Summit League Conference Championships on Oct. 29. Haire's time of 23:59 in the 8K race was a personal record. The Tommies placed third as a team.
"Zach ran awesome yesterday," B-W Storm Cross Country Coach Larry Lasch Said. "When he got done, he couldn't even stand up because his hip was cramping so bad. He was able to block it out and finish the race — pretty amazing. Those Summit League kids are so fast and he was right in the mix with them."
Due to St. Thomas switching from DIII to DI, Tommie runners can't compete in the NCAA regional or national races as part of rules governing the five-year transition period.
Sawyer Gowin - University of St. Thomas Track & Field, XC
Gowin, a senior at St. Thomas, was a two-time section qualifier in the 400-meter dash at Breckenridge High School. He plans to pursue a career in sports marketing. Gowin is a speedster who sports the following personal-best times at the college level — 7.41 60 meters, 11.78 100 meters, 23.55 200 meters and 53.22 400 meters.
Gowin captured fourth place in the 200 at the St. Thomas vs. Hamline Dual Meet in 2021. He placed eighth in the 200 that same year at the St. Olaf Ole Open. In 2022, Gowin posted a strong 14th-place showing in the 400 at the Snowshoe Open in Minneapolis.
Know a Twin Towns Area alumni? Email sports@wahpetondailynews.com with relevant information, photos and statistics and we will feature them in our next segment of "Where are they now?"