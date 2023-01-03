Where are they now? NDSCS hoopers, Huskies jumper

We take a look at some college talents with ties to the Twin Towns Area in the latest installment of “Where are they now?”
Connor Hollenbeck, Khari Broadway - Minot State Basketball
Connor Hollenbeck, Khari Broadway - Minot State Basketball
Hollenbeck and Broadway went to Division II Minot State University as a package deal after five combined seasons at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. Hollenbeck is a sophomore forward and Broadway a junior guard. Broadway is studying corporate fitness/wellness management and Hollenbeck is pursuing a management degree.
Broadway was named Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Year in 2020-21, a season which was cut short by the pandemic, giving him an extra year of eligibility. The point guard took full advantage of his opportunity, averaging 16.8 points per game in his final season at NDSCS. Hollenbeck had an outstanding second year with the Wildcats, averaging 11.7 points and 7.0 rebounds as a stretch forward.
The duo is playing meaningful minutes for the Beavers thus far. Hollenbeck has started all 12 games this season, averaging 7.1 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds while shooting 51% from the field. Broadway has started nine games, averaging 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Minot State has a 7-5 record heading into the 2023 schedule.
Josh Darwin - NDSU Track & Field
Darwin made Wahpeton proud his senior season when he became a Class A State Champion in the high jump. He was a two-time state runner-up, clearing the 6’10” mark as a junior and thrilling basketball fans with his vertical displays during the winter months.
The former Huskies jumper is currently a junior at North Dakota State University, where he competes on the indoor/outdoor track and field team for the NCAA Division I Bison. In 2020-21, Darwin placed seventh in the high jump at the Summit League Championships. In 2021-22, he achieved fourth in the high jump at the Summit League Championships. He cleared a personal-best 6’10.25” as a sophomore at the Dakota Alumni Classic, tying for the seventh-best height in NDSU indoor history.
Brooke Peters - Stephens College Basketball
Peters transitioned from NDSCS to NCAA Division II Stephens College this year. The junior has appeared in all 10 games, averaging 7.0 points across 22.1 minutes. Peters has 21 three-pointers for the 9-1 Stars. Peters was a key cog in NDSCS’ 30-2 season (2021-22).
Sports Reporter
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.
