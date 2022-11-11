Where are they now? Yaggie becoming dominant force for 8-1 Johnnies

Cooper Yaggie is best known around these parts as the quarterback of the 2020 Breckenridge Cowboys football team that captured the Section 6A Championship and finished the season at No. 4 in the Minnesota Scores QRF rankings. Yaggie was also a star baseball player for Breckenridge American Legion Post 53, hitting a grand slam during the 2021 postseason.
Cooper Yaggie puts Breckenridge Post 53 up 4-0 in the first inning with a grand slam WAY over the fence.
The No. 1 seed is flexing its muscles vs. No. 4 Crookston.
Yaggie is currently playing football and baseball at NCAA DIII St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota. Listed at six-foot, 200 pounds, the college sophomore is making his presence felt as a linebacker. Yaggie has 49 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and one sack. His hard work has made him a menacing force, resulting in a season-high 10 tackles vs. Concordia College.
The Johnnies are 8-1 overall and 5-0 at home. Bethel University was the only team to defeat them, 28-24, back on Sept. 24. Saint John’s leads the Northwoods division of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and Bethel sits atop the Skyline division at 8-1.
Video of Yaggie forcing a fumble originally surfaced Oct. 22 when he drilled Gustavus quarterback George Sandven, knocking his helmet loose as Johnnies teammate Metoriah Faoliu scooped up the football and ran it back 35 yards for a touchdown.
Saint John’s has scored 45 or more points four times this season and ranks second in the MIAC in scoring with 39.6 points per game. The Johnnies have surrendered a stingy 17.7 points per game, also second in the league. They rank second in interceptions (12) and first in sacks (30).
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.