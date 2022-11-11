Where are they now? Yaggie becoming dominant force for 8-1 Johnnies

Cooper Yaggie (3) is pictured with family members and supporters from the Twin Towns Area following a 2022 football game at St. John's University. 

Cooper Yaggie is best known around these parts as the quarterback of the 2020 Breckenridge Cowboys football team that captured the Section 6A Championship and finished the season at No. 4 in the Minnesota Scores QRF rankings. Yaggie was also a star baseball player for Breckenridge American Legion Post 53, hitting a grand slam during the 2021 postseason. 

Yaggie is currently playing football and baseball at NCAA DIII St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota. Listed at six-foot, 200 pounds, the college sophomore is making his presence felt as a linebacker. Yaggie has 49 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and one sack. His hard work has made him a menacing force, resulting in a season-high 10 tackles vs. Concordia College. 

Cooper Yaggie
Yaggie hit the weight room consistently to earn a prominent role in the Johnnies defense as a sophomore. 


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 