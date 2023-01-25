White-hot Hockert drops 30 in Huskies loss
Caden Hockert broke out Tuesday with 30 points at West Fargo.

Great shooters want the basketball. Wahpeton’s Caden Hockert falls in that category, despite a recent cold spell from three-point land. The senior shooting guard broke free from his mini-slump Tuesday, Jan. 24, dropping 30 points in an 89-81 loss at West Fargo. Hockert hit 50% of his threes, accounting for half of his game-high scoring total.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, West Fargo used its depth to place five scorers in double figures. The Packers were led by 23 points from Keaton McGregor, 13 each by Tony Leal and Nick Parries, 12 for Max Pfau and 11 from Cole Teideman.



