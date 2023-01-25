White-hot Hockert drops 30 in Huskies loss

Great shooters want the basketball. Wahpeton’s Caden Hockert falls in that category, despite a recent cold spell from three-point land. The senior shooting guard broke free from his mini-slump Tuesday, Jan. 24, dropping 30 points in an 89-81 loss at West Fargo. Hockert hit 50% of his threes, accounting for half of his game-high scoring total.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, West Fargo used its depth to place five scorers in double figures. The Packers were led by 23 points from Keaton McGregor, 13 each by Tony Leal and Nick Parries, 12 for Max Pfau and 11 from Cole Teideman.
Ethan Manock ripped down 16 rebounds for the second consecutive game, adding 20 points to complete his 10th double-double of the season. The high-flying Huskie led all players with two blocked shots.
Caden Kappes continued to assert himself on the offensive end for Wahpeton, recording 10 points and seven assists from his point guard spot. Kappes attempted 13 shots, an encouraging sign as the Huskies look to increase his involvement as a scorer.
Jayden King tallied eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, while newcomer Joseph Gomez made a splash on the varsity unit with seven points off the bench. Gomez went 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.
Tuesday’s game counted for two points in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings, giving West Fargo (5-7 overall, 6-8 EDC Points) some separation over Wahpeton (4-8 overall, 3-10 EDC Points).
