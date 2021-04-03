Being in Breckenridge-Wahpeton for the last seven months has made me learn a lot about the sports-oriented community. The community rallies around whatever team is playing in town, whether it's the Cowboys, Huskies or even the Blades. When I showed up to the BW area in August and found out they didn't have lacrosse, I wasn't disappointed, I was shocked. A game that I loved playing in high school and college not being in the area is crazy to think about.
One sport that Breckenridge (or both schools as a co-op) should consider adding is lacrosse. In my opinion, this is one of the fastest games on two feet and it can still grow in Minnesota. Many schools in the area are hooked onto tradition when it comes to athletics. Starting a new legacy and adding Breckenridge Cowboys (or BW) lacrosse would be a great way to do that. The only reason why I wouldn't say Wahpeton is because lacrosse in North Dakota isn't a varsity sport in high school.
One reason that this could happen is the scholarship opportunity that comes with playing lacrosse. According to the NCAA, 12.8 percent of men's lacrosse players and 12.5 percent of women's lacrosse players who played in high school, received a scholarship opportunity to play at a four-year institution. Lacrosse is a game that has potential to be big in this area. It gives students another option if they don't want to do track, golf, baseball or softball. It also gives them another scholarship chance for college and to play at a four-year institution.
Even if this is something that doesn't start in another five years, this gives the community time to start youth programs that teaches kids the fundamentals of learning a new sport and how to work together as a team. With nine players and a goalie on the field all at once, this gives players the opportunity to learn about the different types of positions they could play on the field.
If the Breckenridge-Wahpeton area wants to create more opportunities for kids and create a new tradition, then adding lacrosse as a varsity sport is a great place to start. The team would play against other Minnesota schools and get exposure to many local colleges in the state. Playing a 12-18 game schedule and working towards a section and state championship is a great way for athletes to grow as people.
