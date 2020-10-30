We as citizens have learned a lot about the coronavirus over the last seven and a half months. We have seen people die from the virus, and we have seen people survive the virus. We also have realized that false positives can take place and our health guidelines are flawed. What about sports? How have many of these leagues (professional, collegiate and youth) handled the Coronavirus?
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2020 World Series trophy as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games. Dodgers outfielder Justin Turner found out that he tested positive for the coronavirus mid-game and was immediately pulled. Many national media members had a problem with this as this was a major controversy throughout the week. After the game, Turner broke isolation and celebrated with his team, and he actually took his mask off for the championship picture. He was at the pitchers mound at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX holding the World Series trophy and even kissed his wife after finding out he had the coronavirus. MLB is currently investigating the incident.
Wisconsin Badgers’ quarterback Graham Mertz has to quarantine for 21 days after testing positive for COVID-19 while Trevor Lawrence only has to quarantine for 10 days. We, as people, need to figure out competent solutions to how we handle things, whether it is dealing with adversity or dealing with this pandemic. We need to all conclusively come to together to find the truth and consequences about what this virus can do to us. Canceling games and not rescheduling is not going to make our situation in the pandemic better. Having to quarantine for a different amount of time because you are in a different conference is going to make the pandemic more difficult.
The people who have suffered the most are recent college graduates who have been waiting to work in the sports industry or players and coaches who have to wait until the spring, or even another season have gotten the worst bit of it. The point is we need to be reasonable and adapt to changes that come from the C.D.C. and realize that we need to stop treating this virus like we did once the country first shut down.
Punishing players, coaches and teams for testing positive for the coronavirus is completely unacceptable and has gone on for too long. We need to start realizing that we need to think for ourselves when it comes to this virus. We need to start treating this like we would once we normally get sick, and once that happens, we will be better off. Also, if we are going to postpone or cancel games because of this virus, we need to have backup plans when it comes to this.
Teams losing games because of the virus is unacceptable at this point in the pandemic. Everything that we have seen gone on by commissioners and other leaders in sports has been completely altered by what the person’s agenda is.
Different sports and conferences should not have different circumstances when it comes to this virus. We need to be better united on this issue and protect ourselves when it comes to getting through this pandemic as a country.
