One thing that I’ve realized is very valuable in North Dakota is the spring and summer time. There are never enough hours during the day from April-October. Playing spring sports to begin the season in North Dakota and upstate Minnesota can be quite the challenge when it comes to playing a full season. A full regular spring season for both Wahpeton and Breckenridge season is seven weeks.
Losing games because of weather only shortens that season. Yes you can postpone games, but this is why we should change completely how we schedule some of these outdoor sporting events, mostly for baseball and softball.
Growing up in southern California, sporting sports start much earlier there. I know it’s different up north, but if you have to start indoors for practices, then the season is probably starting too early. As of Tuesday, April 13, there have been four games or meets either postponed or cancelled because of weather from both schools.
Some days, baseball and softball have doubleheaders because of both travel and the condensed regular season schedule. Spring regular seasons shold be extended from seven to 10 weeks. This would go with extending the regular season to early June and having the postseason tournament in mid-June and the state tournament towards the end of June. It’s too early for spring sports to start in North Dakota, especially in early April. The weather to start off this month has not been in spring sports shape.
Its devastating for those teams who have to postpone their meets because of the weather. Yes, you could say it’s one bad week of weather, but it’s a very important part of the spring when some of the sports around the country are already weeks or even a month into their seasons in other states. both North Dakota and Minnesota should try this out for a season or two to see how this goes.
