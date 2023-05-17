Breckenridge junior Dawson Wienbar has been a mainstay in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference top 10 for most of the past two seasons. Everybody has a down day on the course, however, and his came Thursday, May 11, at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton.

Wienbar was 3-over par walking down the fairway on No. 9, before putting three consecutive shots in the water to score a 12 on the hole. He finished the course with an 89.

Wienbar places fourth in Perham, rebounds after poor round at Bois de Sioux

Mark Wermerskirchen prepares to drive.
Wienbar places fourth in Perham, rebounds after poor round at Bois de Sioux

Dawson Wienbar finds his range.


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 