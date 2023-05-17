Wienbar places fourth in Perham, rebounds after poor round at Bois de Sioux

Breckenridge junior Dawson Wienbar has been a mainstay in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference top 10 for most of the past two seasons. Everybody has a down day on the course, however, and his came Thursday, May 11, at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton.
Wienbar was 3-over par walking down the fairway on No. 9, before putting three consecutive shots in the water to score a 12 on the hole. He finished the course with an 89.
“An 89 in wet conditions is really solid, but he was hoping for a top-six finish at our home meet. An 83 was the sixth-best score,” Breckenridge head coach Stan Goldade said.
Senior co-captain Gibson Hasbargen managed a trio of pars in his round, two of them on par-3 holes.
“Gibson’s iron play has improved this season as well as his driver,” Goldade said.
Senior co-captain Mark Wermerskirchen shot a 103 for his second best score of the season.
“Mark was able to do three shots lower on the back nine, which most players find to be more difficult than the front.”
Jace Loehr has pushed Wienbar at the top of the scorecard all season, but he took himself out of contention with a few too many tough shots.
“Jace knows he took himself out of contention, but he still managed a birdie on the par-3 hole No. 4,” Goldade said.
Xander Klinnert made his varsity debut with a 53 on the front and a 62 on the back for a 115 overall. Breckenridge fell to seventh place in its home meet.
“Xander has a competitive, calm demeanor that fits well for golf,” Goldade said. “Even though the boys finished in seventh, they feel fourth place is very realistic. We are going to Perham with our sights set on a better team finish, eliminating the mental mistakes and big numbers — playing the course and not the opponent.”
Wienbar rebounded from his disappointing round with a fourth-place 82 on Monday, May 15, at Perham. Wienbar finished two strokes behind Dane Hinkle (Hawley) and Brady Petznick (Pelican Rapids) and three strokes behind Jack Justesen (Hawley).
“Great round for Dawson,” Goldade said.
Hasbargen was disqualified from the Perham meet along with the rest of his group after they mistakenly played a hole out of order.
Wermerskirchen and Klinnert had decent showings on the course.
“Mark and Xander were solid,” Goldade said. “They just need to turn the big numbers into double (bogeys). The course was in great shape and they were getting used to the greens.”
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.