Wienbar rises to the top, Loehr shows potential for Breckenridge golf

Dawson Wienbar (left) and Jace Loehr (right) are off to excellent starts as junior leaders on the Breckenridge Cowboys golf team.

 Photos Courtesy Head Coach Stan Goldade

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — The Breckenridge Cowboys golf team traveled to Birchwood Golf Course on Thursday, April 27, to open the 2023 Heart O' Lakes Conference schedule. Breckenridge (+92) finished tied with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton for fifth place in the seven-team field

Dawson Wienbar reads the green at Birchwood Golf Course in Pelican Rapids, Minn. Following an all-conference sophomore season, Wienbar has all the shots to push for the top spot in the Heart O' Lakes Conference.

Hawley (+39) won the event, followed by Barnesville (+48), Perham (+80) and Pelican Rapids (+86). Frazee (+131) rounded out the standings in seventh.

Jace Loehr pummels a drive off the tee box at Hawley Golf Club. 


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 