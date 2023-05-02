Wienbar rises to the top, Loehr shows potential for Breckenridge golf

Dawson Wienbar reads the green at Birchwood Golf Course in Pelican Rapids, Minn. Following an all-conference sophomore season, Wienbar has all the shots to push for the top spot in the Heart O' Lakes Conference.
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — The Breckenridge Cowboys golf team traveled to Birchwood Golf Course on Thursday, April 27, to open the 2023 Heart O' Lakes Conference schedule. Breckenridge (+92) finished tied with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton for fifth place in the seven-team field
Hawley (+39) won the event, followed by Barnesville (+48), Perham (+80) and Pelican Rapids (+86). Frazee (+131) rounded out the standings in seventh.
Breckenridge junior Dawson Wienbar claimed fourth place with a round of 76 (+8). The Hawley duo of Jack Justesen (+2) and Brayden Aldinger (+7) grabbed the top two spots on the leaderboard with Barnesville's Tate Inniger (+7) taking third place.
Breckenridge junior Jace Loehr placed 11th with an 85 (+17). Mark Wermerskirchen (+33), Spencer Boesen (+34) and Gibson Hasbargen (+38) completed the Cowboys scorecard.
HAWLEY, Minn. — Returning to action Monday, May 1, at Hawley Golf Club, Breckenridge fell to the bottom of the field with a 410 team score, swapping spots with Frazee from the previous meet. Hawley (329), Barnesville (331), Perham (350), Pelican Rapids (355), Hawley JV (361) and DGF (384) finished 1-6 on the leaderboard.
Dawson Wienbar had another superb outing for Breckenridge, golfing an 81 to place second overall behind Hawley's Jack Justesen, who shot a 72. The Barnesville duo of Tate Inniger and Ayden Hauck also shot an 81 in an exciting three-way tie for runner-up.
Jace Loehr (94), Spencer Boesen (109) and Gibson Hasbargen (126) also competed for the Cowboys.
Editors Note: Results from each meet may be reported as total scores or +/- strokes. Daily News will publish the information as provided.
