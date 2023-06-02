Wienbar, Schuler qualify for state golf

The Breckenridge Cowboys golf team wrapped up its season at the Section 6A meet in Perham, Minn. From left: Dawson Wienbar, Jace Loehr, Co-Captain Gibson Hasbargen, Co-Captain Mark Wermerskirchen, Kai McDonald and Xander Klinnert.
Breckenridge golfers Dawson Wienbar (left) and Kennedy Schuler (right) both qualified for state Thursday, June 1, at the Section 6A Championships in Perham, Minn. Wienbar finished fourth in the boys field by shooting 81 in both of his rounds. Schuler shot a 91 on both of her scorecards to finish second on the girls side. For the Cowboys, Wienbar, Jace Loehr and senior co-captain Mark Wermerskirchen each made it to the second day of sections. State takes place June 13-14 in Becker, Minn.
Rounding out the Cowgirls two-day scorecard was Piper Jaehning (114-114-228) and Kolle Schuler (143-126-269).
"We had sections the last two days in Perham at Lakeside Golf Course. It was a hot two days. The greens were hard and fast and we struggled putting on a lot of them," Cowgirls head coach Cheryl Ferrell said. "The girls fought hard throughout the two days. They all had some good holes and some holes we struggled on."
Following Wienbar for the Cowboys in the two-day tournament was Loehr (184) and Wermerskirchen (195). Xander Klinnert (111), Gibson Hasbargen (123) and Kai McDonald (124) missed the cut of 100 after day one.
