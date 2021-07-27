Wienbar wins Junior PGA Tour event

Dawson Wienbar tied for first place in the Boys 13-15 field at Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course in Elbow Lake, Minnesota, on Monday, July 26. The event was sanctioned by the PGA Minnesota Junior Tour as part of its 'Sota Series.
"The course was playing really difficult yesterday," Wienbar said. "There were a lot of 400-plus yard par fours. It was an open course with little trees so the wind was probably 15 miles per hour."
Wienbar finished strong, shooting one over par through the last 13 holes. At one point he made 11 pars in a row, including a 450-yard hole playing into the wind. He birdied hole No. 17 for a score of 36 on the back nine, earning a first-place tie with Morris golfer Charles Hanson. Wienbar edged out Elbow Lake locals, Mitchell and Marshall Dewey, who finished third and fourth.
"My chipping was really my most impactful thing, as my chips were within a foot almost every time, leading to easy par and birdie putts," Weinbar said.
Wienbar is a Class of 2024 golfer from Breckenridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.