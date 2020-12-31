Wild announce training camp roster, schedule

The Minnesota Wild have announced their 41-man roster for training camp, along with their schedule. Training camp will be closed to the public but open for all media. All practices will take place at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The training camp roster includes acquisitions Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Marcus Johansson and Cam Talbot. Wild prospects invited to training camp include Mason Shaw, Calen Addison and 2020 first-round draft pick Marco Rossi.
Training camp for the Wild will start Monday, Jan. 4 and they will televise scrimmages on Friday, Jan. 8 and Sunday, Jan. 10 on the Minnesota Wild's YouTube channel. The Wild will begin the regular season on Thursday, Jan. 14 where they will visit the LA Kings.
