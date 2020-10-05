Wild send Dubnyk, Donato to Sharks

On Monday, Oct. 5 the Minnesota Wild made two trades that would shake up the National Hockey League. The Wild sent goaltender Devan Dubnyk, forward Ryan Donato and a seventh-round pick to the San Jose Sharks and will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 fifth-round pick.
Dubnyk had an up and down six-year tenure with the Wild. He won just one playoff series with the Wild and failed to make the Stanley Cup playoffs in the last two seasons. Dubnyk had a 3.35 goals allowed average last season, which was the highest in his tenure with the team. Dubnyk had a career low season and at 33-years old, it seems like Dubnyk could be a really serviceable backup for the Sharks.
Ryan Donato was another big piece of this trade that could be a big loss for the Wild. Donato at 24-years old who still has a bright future in the NHL. He put up 23 points in 62 games last season. He has done a good job of playing his role and doing his job as he will be a big loss for the Wild for this upcoming season.
The Wild are in rebuild mode and could potentially make more moves before the 2020 NHL Draft.
