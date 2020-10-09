Wild sign goalie Cam Talbot to three-year deal
Courtesy: NHL

The Minnesota Wild have officially replaced Devan Dubnyk and have filled his spot by signing Cam Talbot to a three-year, $11 million deal. 

Talbot joins his fifth NHL team. He previously played on the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames. Talbot has placed as high as fourth for the Vezina Trophy, which was in 2016-17 where he took the Oilers to the Western Conference Semifinals. Talbot has saved 91.5 percent of his shots and has a career goals allowed average (GAA) of 2.61.

He had a bounce back year with the Flames after struggling with the Oilers two years after placing fourth for the Vezina trophy. Talbot will be looking to compete with Alex Stalock for the starting goaltender position. Stalock started in the Stanley Cup qualifier after resuming play. 

Tags

Load comments